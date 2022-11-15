Raven-Symoné Has Become the LGBTQ Role Model She Never Had

The Disney Channel alum came out on Twitter in 2013 thanks to her co-star encouragement.

Raven-Symoné. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

In a new exclusive interview with Them, an online LGBTQ+ magazine, Raven-Symoné broke down her queer journey and her time on the Disney Channel—and reflected on how the two have shaped her.

The 36-year-old came out on Twitter in 2013 while she was already dating her ex-girlfriend AzMarie Livingston.

“I can finally get married,” she wrote, the day the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the law barring federal recognition of same-sex marriage. “Yay government. So proud of you.”

She didn’t think too much about the tweet because at that point the That's So Raven alum was already “retired” from the industry and had no intention of returning.

“I wasn’t working,” she explained. “You could not find me other than on my Instagram, so I was like, ‘I’m not coming back. I don’t have to worry about it.’”

Raven-Symoné and Livingston broke up in 2015. Raven-Symoné married Miranda Maday in June 2020. They met at a karaoke night and hit it off immediately

“We had a lot in common,” Raven-Symoné said of the UCLA alum who worked as an assistant on film and TV show sets. “Even though she was never in the industry in front of the camera she’s been in the industry behind the scenes her whole entire life as well, since she was like three. She was always involved in Hollywood.”

Fans and people from the LGBTQ+ community have thanked Raven-Symoné for being their inspiration, but she says she can’t take all the credit for that. Instead, she must “share” it with her Sister Act co-star Demond Green, who encouraged her to come out and use her platform to be a role model because that’s what she was to him.

“I’m like, ‘I didn’t have any role models either.’ Like who did I have to look up to?” she said of her conversation with Green at the time.“No offense, Ellen [DeGeneres].”

Raven-Symoné and Green had a candid discussion about the lack of representation in pop culture back then and she realized how much of a positive impact she could have just by being honest about her sexuality.

“He sat me down and told me that if I’m going to be in the position I’m in with the name that I have, there are certain things that I’m going to have to do that I don’t want to do,” she continued.

She admitted that she didn’t initially enjoy the conversation. Why do I have to be the “martyr,” she asked. “That’s not fair.”

In hindsight, however, she’s glad it panned out the way that it did.

“Speaking to all of these people now, that had watched me grow up, I say ‘Thank you,’” she continued, ‘But you should say thank you to Demond.’ He gave me the courage to do it. ”

