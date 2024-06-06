Model Iskra Lawrence Has Strongly-Worded Response for Body Shamers
Cupshe brand ambassador Iskra Lawrence strutted the Miami Swim Week runway in several of the company’s maternity styles last weekend—and while she strutted the catwalk with grace, internet trolls left disparaging remarks about her apperance on the runway.
Unbothered as ever, the 33-year-old British model, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Philip Payne, took to Instagram on Wednesday to address the haters. Atop several fabulous photos of herself from the runway, Lawrence pasted rude comments from bodyshamers before including a pointed message in her final slide: “Comment your clap backs (I need a good laugh),” she wrote. “But I do want to thank these trolls for being so obsessed with me they made commenting on my big fat pregnant body their biggest priority so impressive you have nothing more important to do such a surprise.”
Meanwhile, tons of Lawrence’s 5.5 million followers on the platform took to the comments section to voice their support.
“You look stunnnning, gorgeous Mumma! 🔥❤️,” model Robyn Lawley gushed.
“The only unhealthy thing I see are those comments. You are [gorgeous]! Enjoy this incredible moment🔥❤️,” a fan noted.
“YOU showing up as you are has empowered women for years now and next your babygirl. Thank you for being fearlessly you and reminding up continue to take up space as we are. 💛✨,” someone else added.
“Need to post the video of my walk I felt so darn confident and proud doing it with my baby girl bumping 🥹🥹🥹,” Lawrence added in a comment.