“There are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you.”

Solange Knowles attends the New York City Ballet's 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. James Devaney/Getty Images

The Knowles sisters are a powerful duo. Beyoncé congratulated Solange on Tuesday for her historic debut as the second Black composer for the New York City Ballet. The 28-time Grammy Award winner commemorated the moment with a sweet Instagram post of her 36-year-old sister.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” Beyoncé, 41, captioned the post which featured Solange beaming and holding a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. “You are a visionary and one of one...The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.”

“Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis,” she added, as any big sis would.

The composition debuted at the ballet’s annual Fall Fashion gala on Sept. 28 and will be performed at four shows in October and five times in May at Lincoln Center. Solange is the third woman and second Black woman to have composed a score for the New York City Ballet. Lido Piment, the first Black woman, composed in 2021. Solange’s piece was one of three to premiere at the event, which celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Solange announced the news on Twitter back in August and has built a career creating music that often reflects the experiences of Black women. She won a Grammy in 2016 for best R&B performance for “Cranes in the Sky.”

“Besttttt nightttt,” Solange wrote on Twitter alongside photos of the momentous occasion. “Heart so fullll 🖤”