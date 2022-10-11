Beyoncé Stuns in Silver Tiffany & Co. Outfit During Paris Fashion Week

Is there any better combination than Queen Bey and diamonds?

Everybody stop what you’re doing and check out Beyoncé’s latest Instagram post. The 28-time Grammy Award winner slayed in her Paris Fashion Week photoshoot with Tiffany & Co. Is there anything more elegant than Beyoncé and a bunch of diamonds?

“CLUB RENAISSANCE Paris with partner @tiffanyandco,” she captioned the Oct. 9 post. The carousel includes photos of queen Bey in a dazzling silver plunge cowl-neck dress with a matching sparkly head scarf, sunglasses, and, of course, Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Her second look is a sheer maroon gown, also complete with a headscarf, and a long brown leather coat. Her glam was a perfect plum color, making her hazel brown eyes pop.

According to Billboard, Knowles threw a party in partnership with the diamond company to celebrate the release of her seventh solo studio album, Renaissance, which debuted this year. The no-photos party was kept on the down low and included other A-listers like Naomi Campbell, Baz Luhrmann, Doja Cat, Halsey, Tyler, The Creator and more.

Tiffany & Co. and Knowles have been collaborating for a while. The company released a black and white short film to her song “Summer Renaissance” on Oct. 3.

“Individuality. Joy. Self-expression. Shot on a rare 65mm camera, the LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE anthem film is inspired by the iconic Studio 54-era of New York City,” reads the YouTube description. “Set to “SUMMER RENAISSANCE” the finale to Beyoncé’s latest globally lauded album, RENAISSANCE, the film is an homage to the joy of being one’s unapologetic self.”