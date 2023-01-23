Blue Ivy Joins Beyoncé on Stage to Perform ‘Brown Skin Girl’ in Dubai

The singer’s first concert in four years involved a very special guest.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter perform at the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Beyoncé performed live for the first time in four years, so obviously the show had to be a special one. The “Drunk In Love” singer was joined on stage by her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. They delivered a beautiful and memorable performance of “Brown Skin Girl” to celebrate the opening of Dubai’s new Atlantis The Royal hotel on Saturday. Carter also appeared on the original track from the 2019 Lion King live-action film.

“Where are all my brown skin girls? Give it up for my baby, my brown skin girl, Miss Blue Ivy Carter,” Beyoncé said to the invitation-only audience. “If you love a brown-skinned woman, I want you to help us sing this.”

“Brown skin girl / Your skin just like pearls / The best thing in the world / Never trade you for anybody else / Singin’ brown skin girl / Your skin just like pearls / The best thing in the world / I never trade you for anybody else, singin’,” Carter sang.

Beyoncé and her husband, Grammy-winning rapper Jay-Z, also have two younger children, 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Carter wore a sparkly red number, while her mom sported a bright yellow gown and complimentary oversized feathery wings.

Carter is featured in the “Brown Skin Girl” music video alongside her grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, sister Rumi, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell and more. The “Formation” singer and Carter, who has writing credits on the song, won a Grammy in 2021 for best music video alongside singer WizKid, who is also featured on the track.

The Dubai event was Beyoncé’s first live performance since she released Renaissance last summer and her first full-length concert since the Global Citizen Festival in 2018.

