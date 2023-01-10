The SI Swimsuit model shouted out her fiancé and his team for their accomplishments this season.

Christen Harper. John Parra/Getty Images

Christen Harper is a supportive partner, which the 2022 SI Swimsuit co-Rookie of the Year proved in a recent social media post.

The messaging on Harper’s latest IG photo dump served as a dedication to her fiancé, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The first pic in the series showed the model’s game-day outfit in a vintage-looking Lions jacket, which she wore off the shoulder as she glanced back and smiled for the camera.

Other snaps in the set included Harper in the stands with Lucy Ragnow and Kyndra Claire Decker, a pic of herself as she chatted with Goff on the sidelines and several other photos captured from the bleachers.

“It’s always bittersweet when the season comes to an end 💔,” she wrote in her caption. “I am so so proud of @jaredgoff and this entire team with everything they accomplished this season. Detroit is a special city and I feel so blessed to be along for this crazy adventure! 🏈 🦁.” She tagged Ford Field, the Lions’ home stadium, in her post.

Detroit ended the 2022 season at 9–8, the team’s first winning record since the ’17 campaign.

Fellow SI Swimsuit models chimed in to the comments section of Harper’s post.

“RAWR LIONS!!!!!” wrote Harper’s bestie and co-Rookie of the Year Katie Austin. She added, “She’s coming home folks!!!!” in a separate comment.

2020 SI Swimsuit cover model Olivia Culpo left three red heart emojis, while Goff commented a single red heart back to his partner.

“We are glad to have you both, Go Lions !!” wrote one fan, while another follower piped in to say, “We 🤍 Jared.”

Harper and Goff got engaged on vacation in Cabo San Lucas last June—she shared the full romantic story here.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!