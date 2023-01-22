The biggest event in fashion takes place on the first Monday in May.

Dua Lipa. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

This year’s Met Gala will be co-chaired by big names in film, TV, music, fashion and sports. Vogue announced the committee as well as the theme on Wednesday. Alongside the fashion magazine’s editor in chief, Anna Wintour, will be Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Penélope Cruz and Michaela Coel. The event takes place annually on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

This year’s theme and dress code for the May 1 event honors Karl Lagerfeld, a German-born couturier whose résumé notably includes Chanel, Fendi and Chloé.

The accompanying exhibit, held in the museum’s Tisch gallery, opens May 5 and will be on display until July 16. “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” holds around 150 of the prolific designer’s creations that explore his “stylistic language.” Lagerfeld died in 2019 at age 85, and some of his original sketches from his early career will be available for viewing.

Lipa shared a sweet post on Instagram to celebrate her new role as co-chair.

“Excited to announce that I am one of the #MetGala 2023 Co-Chairs alongside Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour. See you for the First Monday in May #CostumeInstitute Benefit 🌹,” the “One Kiss” singer wrote. “The 2023 Met Gala celebrates the opening of ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ and provides The Costume Institute with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements @metmuseum.”

The official Karl Lagerfield IG account shared a heartfelt message about the Met Gala’s 2023 theme.

“This week, the co-chairs for the 2023 #MetGala were announced and KARL LAGERFELD is a proud sponsor of this year’s event and exhibition,” read the Jan. 20 post. “Karl loved attending the gala as seen here at an afterparty for the 2008 event. #KARLLAGERFELD @metmuseum @metcostumeinstitute.”

