Janelle Monáe Says Being Non-Binary Has Opened Her Mind As an Artist

Janelle Monáe. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Janelle Monáe was honored with the Critics’ Choice SeeHer Award, which is given to individuals who portray diverse characters that push gender norms on-screen while also advocating for gender equity.

Monáe, who came out as pansexual in 2018, shared last April that she identifies as non-binary and uses she/her and they/them pronouns.

The eight-time Grammy Award nominee recently opened up to People about the “great” public response to her sharing that she identifies as non-binary. She added that “there are a lot more discussions” to be had on the subject.

“I think that all of us want to walk in our truth,” she said. “We're just trying to find a name to put with how we feel. And I think that's always great.”

The 37-year-old Glass Onion actress added that her non-binary identity has somewhat changed how she views herself as an artist.

“Being non-binary has opened up my mind in terms of the type of art I can make and where I can go, who I can be,” Monáe stated. “I'm all about surprising myself and discovering something new.”

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Monáe shared that her 2016 film Moonlight “still touches people’s hearts to the core.”

“People tell me all the time how much my character, Teresa, means to them, and that it showed them how to be an ally to the L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.-plus community,” she said.

Monáe also stated that she prefers the term “coming in” to “coming out.”

“You’re bringing people into who you are. You’re allowing them a unique opportunity to further understand how you see yourself. For me, it was not this big declarative statement. It was just, ‘This is who I am,’” she explained. “I don’t think anybody should feel obligated to talk about their sexuality. For me, after having the necessary conversations with my loved ones, and also feeling comfortable enough to let it seep into my writing and my art, I knew that it was time.”

