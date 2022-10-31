Simone Biles and Fiancé Jonathan Owens Are Too Hot to Handle in Amazing Couples Costume

Somebody call 911! The athlete power couple got creative and looked incredible this Halloween.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Simone Biles is on fire. The seven-time Olympic medalist and her NFL star fiancé Jonathan Owens dressed up as a fire and a firefighter and she shared a cheeky photo of the two on Instagram.

“🧡🔥drop your fire captions below,” she asked fans for suggestions.

Fans obviously understood the assignment. “I don’t think he wants to put that fire out,” someone wrote. “He just wants to tame it. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Another fan appropriately quoted Sean Kingston: “Somebody call 9-1-1! Shorty fire burnin’ on the dance floor 🔥,” and another piped, “This girl is on fire! 🔥”

“911,” someone else said and another added, “Stop. Drop. And ROLL🔥🔥🔥.”

Biles’s fans are clever!

She wore a mini skirt and crop top set with flames all over and black boots. Owens wore an all-black outfit with red suspenders, a fireman hat and Balenciaga sneakers. Biles also obviously had to flash her gorgeous sparkly engagement ring.

The 25-year-old and the Texans safety met on the dating app Raya in March 2020 and got engaged in February 2022.

They plan to get married in 2023 after football season ends. Maybe her next elaborate outfit will be a wedding gown, which she revealed will likely be created by bridal designer Galia Lahav.

She shared a sneak peek of her special day’s look with her 6.7 million IG followers on Oct. 1.

“on bride duty 👰🏾‍♀️,” she captioned the post on which an eager and madly in love Owens, 27, commented, “I can’t wait 😌.”