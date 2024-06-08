Brenna Huckaby Joins Forces With Athleta to Speak on Intersectionality, Mental Health
Activewear brand Athleta launched the Power of She Collective last year with a group of athlete ambassadors to serve as mentors for “purpose-driven” programs for young women. Paralympic snowboarder and two-time SI Swimsuit model Brenna Huckaby, who is part of the group, recently reunited with the women for a panel in Phoenix, AZ.
“I had an amazing time on the panel with @mariahsk8rbell, speaking to The Power of She leaders at @athleta about mental wellness, being an elite athlete, and the intersectionality of women and disability in sports. It means so much to be recognized by Athleta as an elite athlete because, in the Paralympic world, that’s not always the case. Here are a few moments from this wonderful day in Phoenix!,” the three-time Paralympic gold medalist wrote on Instagram. The 28-year-old shared a sweet video montage featuring photos and clips from her weekend with the organization alongside fellow panelist and Olympic figure skater Mariah Bell.
According to the Athleta website, Huckaby and fellow ambassadors like Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, Natalie Coughlin and others “have joined forces with Athleta to champion wellbeing, create meaningful impact, inspire product innovation and support women moving women forward.”
This group of trailblazing elite athletes (both retired and active) are advocates for young women all over the world, but especially for girls in sports.
“Athleta has always embraced authentic partnerships with exceptional women who not only shine in their respective sports, but also share our brand commitment to inspire women and girls through movement,” Athleta’s president and CEO, Chris Blakeslee, said earlier this year.
Upon the launch of the collective last March, Athleta donated $175,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) through the brand’s Power of She Fund, with the goal of continued advocacy for women’s equality in sports and life.