Kim Kardashian’s Beats Fit Pro Are $20 Off

The limited edition Beats x Kim earbuds have returned and are just $179.95, setting a record low price during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale event.

The Beats x Kim collaboration just launched Aug. 9, and the chic earbuds have been in and out of stock.

Now, during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale the earbuds have returned and they’re discounted to just $179.95. This is the lowest price ever for the Beats x Kim earbuds and the first discount on the limited edition collaboration.

Beats x Kim take the existing Beats Fit Pro and created a new set of neutral colors. You can pick from the Moon (the lightest shade), Dune and Earth (the deepest color). The carrying case and earbuds all match, and you’ll also get a limited edition color matched sticker in the box.

Beats Fit Pro are powered by the Apple-made H1 Chip — the same one found inside third-generation AirPods — which delivers clear, robust audio and excellent listening modes. You can block out environmental sound with active noise cancellation or choose to let some of it in with a transparency mode. These earbuds will also pair with an iPhone and sync with iCloud for easy switching between other Apple devices (like an iPad, Mac or Apple TV).

Unlike AirPods, Beats Fit Pro opt for a wingtip design which aims to have these stay securely in your ears, regardless of the activity. They’re also resistant against sweat, water and dust, so you can bring them to the gym or on a hike and get your sweat on. These have a rated runtime of about six hours and you can just place them in the carrying case to recharge them.

If you’re sold, you’ll want to act fast as Beats x Kim have a habit of selling out and we imagine that will happen quickly with this discount stacked on-top.

