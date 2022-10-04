The 11 Best Bathrobes of 2022

There are many benefits to traveling and staying at luxury hotels. The bed linens are usually top notch, the room service is delicious (although expensive), and the concierge can get you a reservation at the busiest restaurant in town.

However, the unsung hero of luxury travel is the hotel bathrobe. You can find many opinions about which hotel chain has the best bathrobes, but it really all boils down to your own personal preference. Some people prefer the heavy weight and warmth of a big, plush robe while others prefer something light, airy and breathable.

But why wait to use a super soft and yummy bathrobe at a fancy hotel? The seasons are shifting and it’s time to get cozy. We’ve assembled a list of well-reviewed and popular robes to make your post-bath routine more luxurious. When possible, we’ve kept it even and linked only to unisex bathrobes. We wouldn’t want to leave anyone out.

Best Waffle Weave Bathrobes

Waffle weave bathrobes are lightweight and breathable options usually made of cotton. The material is woven in such a fashion that once washed, it looks exactly like a waffle, hence the name. In addition to looking great, the weaving pattern also makes it really absorbent and quick to dry. Waffle weave bathrobes are fantastic for right out of the shower or bath if you’re looking for a robe that isn’t stiflingly hot or too heavy. It’s perfect for summer months or for people who always run a little hotter than normal temperature.

Coyuchi is well-known for the quality of their products like this relaxed fit unisex waffle weave robe. Their fibers are all 100% organic, and they work to pay fair prices for the products they use and can trace each fiber back to its origin. So not only will you feel good in this luxurious softness, you’ll also feel good about buying it.

Superior wants to fill your life with long-lasting luxury, and this bathrobe is an affordable way to add a little zing to your toilette routine. It comes in multiple sizes, which is a nice feature as not all unisex robes are sized. Plus, it comes in six colors: aqua, charcoal, coral, cream, white and navy blue.

Lightweight and comfortable, this is a great robe to pack for trips or keep in your home bathroom. It has a structured kimono-style collar, and reviewers loved that it holds up to multiple washings. This robe only comes in one size, so it might be a little large on more petite frames. All in all it’s a terrific value.

Monarch’s waffle weave robe isn’t 100% cotton, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. This 67/33 polyester blend helps prevent the robe from shrinking in the wash and doesn’t take away from the softness or absorbency. This particular model is found in many hotels and spas around the country, so it’s durable and luxurious.

Best Microfiber Bathrobes

Microfiber has a lot of benefits when it comes to bathrobes. It feels extremely plush and high-end without a luxury price tag. Microfiber is very absorbent like waffle weave, but it has a thicker and fluffier feel. It’s naturally resistant to mold, mildew and bacteria, and is stain proof. Microfiber is also durable — your microfiber robe should last you many years through many wash cycles, if done properly.

Again, Monarch has a terrific product at a fairly reasonable price. This soft and fluffy microfiber robe is one of the best we’ve seen. We first came across the brand in luxury hotels around the world. No need to steal from your next stay, as you can get your very own gentle but durable microfiber robe for your home spa experience. We also love that it comes in nine colors to match your decor.

Thumbs up for the added shimmery texture of the collar and interior of this robe, which serves to give off movie-star vibes. It’s also super soft and extraordinarily well-reviewed on Amazon. One reviewer would live in hers if she could, so it’s no surprise that Mansfield has been providing robes to hotels, spas and resorts for more than 40 years.

For such a plush fabric, this bathrobe is lightweight and breathable, so you don’t have to pack it away in the summer months. Though sizing is unisex, it’s not a one-size-fits-all situation, and the robes have double belt loops, allowing you to adjust the height of the belt. It even has a classy inside breast pocket, which reminds us of a men’s suit. And if none of that wins you over, the extra soft Minx lining will.

This microfiber bathrobe has a unique pattern that Barefoot Dreams calls Cozychic, and according to reviewers, it’s like wrapping yourself in your snuggliest blanket. It does seem to run large, so factor that in when choosing from the unisex sizes.

Best Terry Cloth Bathrobes

Terry cloth is a cotton or cotton-blend fabric with longer loops, most commonly used in bath towels, so it’s a familiar material for most of us. Those longer loops allow for more absorption, especially in traditional terry cloth with the loops on both sides of the fabric. Fair warning though that they also create a bit of lint, so it’s best to wash terry cloth bathrobes by themselves. Because of the ability to absorb so much water, terry cloth can get heavy when it’s wet. We’ve included a velour bathrobe in this section because velour is actually a kind of terry cloth. Who knew?

This might be the ultimate in white terry cloth bathrobes. It’s oversized, plush, absorbent and quick-drying thanks to the 100% Turkish cotton material. The manufacturer uses a low twist cotton which aims to add to the softness. Unlike some plushier microfiber bathrobes, this terry cloth robe is light enough to be used all year long.

This terry cloth bathrobe mixes it up with the addition of a hood, keeping every part of you warm and dry. It’s a true oversized fit at 52-inches long in the large size. Designed for use in hotels and spas, it’s durable and stands up to multiple washings. Reviewers report they don’t even need a towel to dry off — they just throw on this terry cloth robe and let it do the heavy lifting.

A callout from many reviews on this bathrobe is the added length. Made with 100% Turkish cotton, it’s highly absorbent and fairly lightweight. It’s perfect for poolside or just out of the hot tub, but is definitely cut more for men’s sizing.

