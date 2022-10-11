We’ve sorted through all that’s out there and rounded up some of our favorite deals, so all you have to do is simply add-to-cart.

Ready or not, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here! While the mega retailer typically hosts its Prime Day in July, there’s no better time than now to stock up on super in-demand products and save big.

On Oct. 11 and 12, Amazon is marking down thousands of products from some of our favorite beauty and fashion brands, from Drunk Elephant to Urban Decay, UGG, and Adidas. Whether you’re stocking up on your beauty routine staples or splurging on a new pair of shoes, we can assure you of one thing -- these discounts aren’t going to stick around for long. Ahead, we’ve sorted through all that’s out there and rounded up some of our favorite deals, so all you have to do is simply add-to-cart.

Best Makeup Deals

A great mascara is a complete game changer, and this is one of our favorite options on the market. I personally come back to it time after time and prefer it over many high-end mascaras that are triple its price. It gives your lashes length, thickness and tons of volume.

This best-selling setting spray from Urban Decay boasts an oil-free, superfine mist that’s suitable for all skin types. It helps makeup appear dewier and more natural while making sure it doesn’t budge for up to 16 hours.

NYX is one of our go-to brands for affordable makeup that truly delivers. Whether you’re looking for a long-wear liquid lipstick, a creamy eye pencil or the perfect everyday brow pencil, there’s no better time to stock up on some best-selling beauty staples. This liner is precise, super black and extremely waterproof.

This palette from Urban Decay is one of my all-time favorites and it has everything you need for all different kinds of perfect-for-fall, warm-tone looks: rich matte shades, chic shimmers and super sparkly metallics.

A cult-fave, this concealer is creamy, versatile and super easy to use. It applies and blends beautifully and stays on all day without creasing or cakiness.

This oil-free primer blurs, smooths and evens out skin texture -- just what you need to ensure a flawless makeup base.

Best Skincare Deals

Gel moisturizers are great for those with oily or acne-prone skin, and this is one of our favorite options. It’s lightweight yet super hydrating, and packed with glycerin -- an ingredient that helps to attract water and strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier.

Vitamin C serums are perfect for brightening and firming skin, and this is one of the best on the market. While it’s pricey, the formulation is packed with antioxidants, fruit enzymes, essential nutrients and a super-potent 15% Vitamin C -- so what better time to indulge in a little splurge that will go a long way?

My holy grail everyday moisturizer, this rich and nourishing cream from Tatcha boasts a blend of hyaluronic acid and Okinawa algae for ultimate hydration and plumping. It’s perfect for those with drier skin or to rotate in during colder, drier months for extra moisture.

Sometimes simple skincare is the best skincare and this gentle cleanser does everything you need it to and more. It’s soothing, hydrating, dermatologist-recommended and what I turn to whenever my eczema flares up.

This esthetician-loved serum is pricey, but well worth it if you’re in need of a multitasking, effective product -- particularly if you have sensitive skin. Also the brand’s best-seller, it works well on all skin types and for all ages, primarily working to smooth skin, even skin tone, reduce fine lines and help acne-prone skin.

There are times when all you need is a little skincare pick-me-up. And for those moments, we love these affordable facial sprays. This collection is perfect for gifting or for keeping, and the different formulations aim to do everything from balance to clarify and repair your skin.

Best Haircare Deals

If you’ve ever dealt with damaged hair, chances are you’re no stranger to this cult-fave, expert-loved restorative treatment. It’s a best-seller for a reason, and now’s the perfect chance to refresh your stockpile.

This everyday shampoo is both cleansing and gentle, and works to restore your hair’s natural shine and strength while leaving it healthier. We also recommend the brand’s conditioner, which is a perfect complement.

A multipurpose leave-in conditioner is the perfect way to oomph up your hair care routine without having to think through extra steps or new techniques. It’ll protect your hair from heat and UV damage, while simultaneously smoothing, detangling and conditioning.

This texturizing spray is everything you need for va-va-voom volume and effortlessly chic texture.

While you can’t go wrong with any of the products from Moroccanoil, this multitasking treatment is a fan fave for a reason. It’s packed with antioxidant-rich argan oil and essential fatty acids that leave your hair silky smooth and oh so soft.

Best Fashion Deals

With more than 30 styles and up to 40% off, there’s no better time to save on classic jeans you’ll wear all year long.

A cold-weather staple, UGG boots are just too comfortable and convenient of a trend to ever leave behind. And at over 25% off, there’s no better time to stock up on your pair for this year.

An effortlessly stylish staple, this tee is available for up 70% off.

Whether you wear these inside the yoga studio or out while running errands, you’ll be super comfy and making a statement all at the same time. And at 35% off, there’s no better time to invest in a pair of Alo Yoga leggings.

These classic track pants are a slightly cooler yet equally comfortable alternative to sweatpants.

While this adorable babydoll dress screams spring, it’s just as easily adaptable for winter -- simply pair with a leather jacket, tights and knee-high boots.

These bright, classic sneakers are the perfect way to add a pop of color to any outfit.

