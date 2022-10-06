15 Fall Sweaters You'll Want to Live in All Season Long

The weather is cooling down, so why not embrace the chill in style?

Kate Bock at New York Fashion Week. Rob Kim/Getty Images

Once the cooler temps hit and the swimsuits are packed away, we are the first to admit that it’s such a bummer. If it weren’t for hot apple cider and pumpkin pie, burning fireplaces and the beauty of fall foliage, we would likely hide until the spring. But then we wouldn’t be able to fully embrace sweater weather. Cozying up in a pullover or cardigan will clear up any cold-weather woes.

Gone are the days when knits had no shape and were extremely boxy. Gigi Hadid’s newly launched Guest in Residence line of cashmere sets is ideal for lounging or even heading to work, and Aerie’s amazing price points are budget-friendly while also being great quality. Below we have rounded up 15 of the best sweaters that will have you falling in love with the dropping temperatures and are perfect for many different occasions.

Count on a turtleneck to add an extra layer of warmth. Quince cashmere sweaters are 100% Grade A Mongolian cashmere and are high-quality products that are sustainable and affordable.

In the dreary months, a pop of color can do just the trick to bring some cheer to your wardrobe. The FARM Rio multicolored cardigan is as bright as it is cozy.

The cropped wool and alpaca turtleneck from & Other Stories is perfect to be paired with jeans or a skirt as the length hits right above the belt line.

Vince. knows how to do knits, and you will be living in this one all fall and winter long.

The common sweatshirt just got a sophisticated upgrade in the form of this NicoBlu cozy tunic. The cotton blend French terry provides warmth and has a bit of innate stretch, a perfectly practical polish to a weekend away.

It’s clear that Gigi Hadid dedicated so much time and research to create the comfiest cashmere line there is. The Quarter Zip Pullover is baggy enough but still cute to be worn out.

Size-inclusive brand Torrid makes this super soft fleece knit fabric sweatshirt that has tons of stretch and is luxuriously soft.

This fun and chic color-block sweater looks great for a night out or lunch with friends.

The variety of colors that this AE waffle knit sweater comes in will carry you through the days of the week.

Here’s an eclectic sweater that lends itself to any outfit. Made from cashmere and cotton, each stripe in this sweater is knitted with its own technique, from ribbing to cable-knit and everything in between.

Great as a set with the matching pants or worn as a standalone, nothing says comfort quite like this Buck Mason hoodie.

The Aerie sweater cape is what dreams are made of. Snuggle in front of a fire or wear this as a layered outer coat. And who doesn’t love extra pockets!

Grazie for this Grazia sweater from Aritzia. Made from Merino wool, the shoulders add a bit of drama to the look.

This cotton blend Line & Dot sweater, available on Revolve, is a great way to stay warm but also look dressed up for a night out.

Neon carries over into the cooler months in the form of this sweater, which will go great with leather or denim.