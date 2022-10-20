70 Amazing Gifts for the Women and Men in Your Life, from Stocking Stuffers to Luxury

When I was first tasked with dreaming up a 70-item gift guide, I figured finding that many worthy items would be a difficult undertaking. As it turned out, the difficult part was narrowing my list down to just 70. However much pain it took to make this final edit, it’s here and I’m very excited to share it. The below guide will hopefully take some pressure off your holiday season so you can focus on the important stuff like decorating. And it will make you very popular with your gift recipients, of course. Without further adieu, here are the 70 gifts I will be expecting from loved ones this year.

FOR HER

For an elevated winter bucket hat, this Janessa Leone will be a major hit.

Spinelli Kilcollin rings are simply the best. The jeweler has a range of equally incredible rings from simple silver stacks (which start at $250) to major diamond moments.

Statement wrists are having a moment, especially those with an air of vintage to them like this one.

A good belt is a wardrobe staple and is an important finishing touch to pull a denim look together and make it look polished. For a budget-friendly alternative, check out this one from Levi’s.

If you're looking for a pop of color, but also want to play it safe, this Acne wool scarf is a great option. Neutral lovers can sport it as a statement piece.

If you know someone struggling with their return to the office, make things better for them with a chic and long-lasting tote.

There’s so many different ways to utilize a silk scarf beyond its expected use, from tying it on a purse strap to creating unique hair moments with it.

Cute, comfortable and durable. I’ve had these slippers for years and are one of my favorite things to gift friends.

This is a necessity to looking put together. Nobody is immune to wrinkled clothes.

Say hello to this beautiful luxe and playful silk sleep set. For a less expensive option, or for someone who prefers cotton, check out this set by Eberjey.

FOR HIM

A twist on your standard record player, this vertical option gives a floating illusion. This one by Pro-Ject is another great vertical option. For a budget-friendly record player, you can’t go wrong with a Crosley.

Herringbone PJs with a red trim that can be worn in and out of the home? Say no more.

A classic, everyday belt that he will love you for.

For the scotch lovers.

Perfect for the mixologist or want-to-be bartender in your life.

So much more appealing than white wires all over the place, this Italian leather catch-all charger will charge his iPhone and earbuds.

A step up from plastic collar stays, these brass ones are a great gift for someone headed back to the office.

A vegan and cruelty free body wash with a great but not overpowering scent and that is packed with amino acids and glycerin. His skin will thank you. The AXE days are over.

Controversial to suggest sandals for men, I know. But these are so soft, cool and great for indoor/outdoor use.

A dart board seems like a foolproof gift.

FOR THE HOME & HOSTESS

Instead of a candle, opt for this room spray, which will last much longer and will double as a special decor piece.

A diffuser is another great scent option that keeps a space smelling beautiful.

You definitely don’t want to gift someone a full set of glasses (unless you know they are in need), but a set of two eclectic pieces will serve as a thoughtful hostess gift.

For your avo lovers.

The work-from-home blanket just got a fabulous upgrade with this Offhours homecoat.

Say goodbye to dated tree skirts!

Everyone loves a beautiful flower vase and this one comes in multiple playful color ways.

There are so many amazing candlesticks and candelabras on the market, and at every price point right now. Gift it with a set of candlesticks - the brown and black pairing here is very nice for the winter months.

The newest dinner party necessity.

FOR THE COOK

A beautiful, all-around knife set like this Material Kitchen offering is ideal for someone who is moving into their first place or just needs an upgrade.

This reversible apron will brighten anyone’s day.

A simple, high-quality olive oil is always a welcomed gift.

Microwave popcorn is out.

I got this for a friend a couple of years back, and while she seemed thrilled about it, it took a while before she found something small enough to cook in it. My suggestion would be to add this book of tiny recipes with it.

NATURE LOVERS

This will likely be an unexpected one. If your giftee is living outside the city and has the ability to feed the birds, this is a wholesome, unique gift. Pair it with a bird feeder if they don’t already have one.

Imagine how heavy the gift box will be? Make them guess what’s inside!

If anyone has ever gone to battle using kitchen scissors with a thick flower stem, you will understand the necessity of real snippers.

A thoughtful and relatively inexpensive gift. You can get some adorably packaged flower seeds from Etsy to pair with them.

No green thumb needed!

A how-to on eliminating wasteful packaging, harmful ingredients and disposable items from the home.

The creme de la creme (according to moi) of hiking boots.

This is one of the many times I wish I lived in Montana and not Manhattan. A more extravagant gift, but it will last a lifetime.

This ring is a game changer in the wearable game. While it’s a great gift for anyone trying to stay in touch with their metrics, their recent partnership with Natural Cycles is an exciting new feature for women. The ring tracks temperature and when paired with the NC app, one can track ovulation and fertility.

A great solve for soothing and helping sore muscles recover post-workout or post-being-hunched over a screen all day.

With the winter months upon us, dryness is looming and a humidifier can save the day. For an added experience, gift it with some essential oils that can be added directly to the water.

This is the ultimate water bottle because it has a built-in filter.

Elevate the experience, if you know what I mean.

Sober curious is trending! Get on board. Or use this lovely botanical as a mixer.

An at-home, easy-to-apply acupuncture set that is meant to reduce stress, relieve pain and restore hormonal balance.

COFFEE & TEA

This Nespresso machine is one of the highest rated, bang-for-your-buck coffee makers.

The most adorable pour-over set there ever was.

A milk frother is a necessity IMO.

A cool gift for a cold brew lover.

The Almond Cow makes creating plant-based milks at home so easy and delicious. Store-bought can’t beat it.

A starter kit for matcha making. Pair it with a great honey that can be used as a sweetener.

For someone you really, really love. And who really, really loves tea.

BEAUTY

Also known as the face snatcher.

This device efficiently mists product deeply into the skin.

Red-light therapy is all the rage and with good reason. This wand aims to reduce wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots.

A natural way to contour the face and prevent signs of aging.

A pain-free, easy at-home hair removal kit because waxes are horrifically painful.

Get an organic, clean way to a sculpted look with this beautiful cream contour kit.

It’s like no-make makeup, but for your nails!

A clean beauty favorite for baby skin that smells like creamsicles.

HAIR

Looks like the Dyson, smells like the Dyson, is half the price of the Dyson.

This cult favorite supplement is perfect for anyone trying to grow out long healthy locks.

This brush is like the superior version of the wet brush you can buy at CVS. I’ve had one for four years and it’s as good as new. And I can assure you I do not handle with care.

A microfiber towel is key to good hair.

ICYMI, Le Labo also does haircare. As you can imagine, the smell is to die for.

A luxury, dramatic twist on a classic hair bow that makes any hairdo a moment.