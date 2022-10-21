Katie Austin Shares Her Must-Have Beauty Products

Katie Austin attends the 2022 Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

If you guys follow me on Instagram or Snapchat, you know that I am pretty low maintenance when it comes to doing my everyday makeup. I mean, I definitely know how to turn it up when I need to for big events and red carpets (aka hire a makeup artist – you can watch my full GRWM video for SI Swimsuit 2022 launch here), but I always keep my everyday hair and makeup routine easy and low-key.

So on that note, because I’m not a makeup professional—I’m just a normal gal who wants great products that are effortless— I wanted to share with you all some of my go-tos!

Here are the beauty products that I’ve been loving recently:

Aloe Attiva is one of my favorite brands.Their products are made with seven types of hyaluronic acid, plant-based collagen and natural ingredients, giving me hydrated and glowing skin. My skin feels amazing after I use the Aloe Attiva serum ($65) and moisturizer ($55), and I love that they are all natural!

Kitsch, Heatless Curling Set, $18

If you guys have been following me, you know my hair has been one of my biggest struggles. Years and years of adding unnecessary heat and product resulted in my hair thinning out and losing its shine. This Heatless Curling Set from Kitsch has truly been a game changer for me because I can just put them in, go to sleep and wake up with natural-looking curls without any of the damage. They definitely take a few practice rounds to perfect, but less heat on your hair is highly recommended.

Bare Minerals, Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer, $37

I am the biggest believer in Bare Minerals. I’m no dermatologist, but I’ve received multiple recommendations from professionals to use this brand. I use their Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer for days when I need light coverage, but nothing too heavy.

For days when I need a little more coverage, I use RCMA Shinto. This is my mom’s favorite makeup product—she has sworn by it for 35 years. She wore it daily on her TV show for full coverage and for sun protection, too. I love it for the days I am filming, for the days I need to cover any blemishes that stand out, and need something a little longer lasting. I buy mine on Amazon. It comes in one tone, or you can buy a few tones in one.

If I can give you all one piece of advice, it would be: wear sunscreen every single day. I have been loving the Glow Screen from Supergoop lately because it gives my face the protection it needs but doesn’t feel super heavy. And it gives my face a nice glow, packed with hyaluronic acid and B5 for hydration.

I am obsessed with NudeStix Nudies to-go blush sticks. They are so perfect when you’re going out and want to make sure you’re touching up easily (one side is the blush stick, one side is a brush!). One of our very own SI Swimsuit models, Olivia Ponton, is an investor and I love supporting my SI sisters!

For days when I don’t wear a lot of makeup, I use the blush above along with my Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz pencil. It’s light yet creates a great face shape with my brows filled in. It looks super natural, too.

Too Faced, Better Than Sex Mascara, $28

When I’m in full glam, I’m typically wearing eyelash extensions. But to be fully transparent, I absolutely hate wearing them! Is there a better feeling than taking off your lashes at the end of the night?! I don’t think I'm alone on this one. For everyday use, I swear by Better Than Sex Mascara and it truly makes my lashes look so full and long!

P.S. I know that these products may not work for everyone, because we all have different skin types, genetics and needs.

