Kourtney Kardashian Swears by This Luxury Face Serum for Full-Body Hydration

The Poosh CEO and founder says it’s a “treat” for her skin.

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian has near-flawless looking skin. The lifestyle entrepreneur and Kardashians star recently shared one of her skincare essentials for full-body hydration, and it may surprise you.

The Poosh founder and CEO recently unveiled her brand’s 2022 holiday mailer bundle, including skincare and wellness finds that are Kardashian approved.

One such product? Clarins Double Serum ($172), which the Lemme founder says she applies to her entire body.

“You know I’m obsessed with this Double Serum, and I use this on my body,” Kardashian said in an unboxing video. “I use this on my whole body, and I know that’s a treat, but my body deserves it.”

The serum is packed with 21 plant extracts to address visible signs of aging and promises to smooth and firm the skin while boosting radiance and hydration.

In the video, Kardashian and Samantha Hyatt, VP of ad sales at Poosh, walked through each of the products they selected for this year’s holiday bundle, which also included Clarins Total Eye Lift ($89).

“[Total Eye Lift] is kind of like their all-in-one amazing eye cream, great for fine lines,” Hyatt said.

“I use that on my body too,” Kardashian piped in with a laugh, adding, “I love using eye cream on my body.”

The brand’s eye cream targets wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness and promises visible results just 60 seconds after application.

Adding to her already impressive résumé, Kardashian launched her vitamin and supplement brand, Lemme, at the end of November, and was praised for showing off her natural body in promo photos for the products that went viral.

