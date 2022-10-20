Olivia Ponton Is Currently Obsessing Over These 5 Items

The TikTok star has the deets on the latest fall beauty staples you’ll want in your life.

Olivia Ponton attends a Bulgari event at The Jazz Club at Aman New York. Gotham/GC/Getty Images

Olivia Ponton is a material girl in the best way possible. The SI Swimsuit model recently showed off her style, stunning on the red carpet at Milan Fashion Week and at Bulgari’s 50th anniversary event. The 20-year-old is making massive moves in the fashion industry and we—along with her 7.9 million followers on TikTok—are watching. Intently.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, she shared some of her current obsessions, and we’re here for all of them:

Ugg, Tasman Slipper ($100)

Gold Jewelry

Olivia Ponton speaks onstage at NYFW: The Talks, The Long-Term Luxury of Sustainability, Presented by Lovesac during NYFW. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Charlotte Tilbury, Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil ($80)

Nudestix, Magnetic Lip Color in “Vino” ($26)

Nudestix, Nudies Bloom in “Sweet Cheeks“ ($34)

Benefit, Cookie Golden Pearl Highlighter ($32)