If anyone is qualified to make a gift guide for golf lovers, it’s Paige Spiranac. The 29-year-old influencer shared a YouTube video of the best gifts to get the special golf lover in your life. Her 2022 gift guide includes everything from high-tech golf equipment to the best athletic clothing for men and women.

Spiranac is a brand ambassador for a few companies and started her video off by sharing her discount codes, because who doesn’t love a good steal.

Using the code “PAIGE” will get you a discount at Club Champion and Shot Scope. Using “PAIGE20” will get you 20% off at Tomahawk Shades and code “PAIGE15” will give you a 15% discount at Devant Towels.

Here are some of our favorites from Spiranac’s top picks for golf lovers.

View her full 2022 Gift Guide here.

Golf Gear and Experiences

“X Golf is this place that has a ton of simulators,” Spiranac explained. “You can gift time for [friends] to go in and practice and play. It’s really great for the entire family. It’s also just a really great holiday activity.”

Men’s Clothing

“They have some really cool, fun and funky printed shirts—not too loud. It’s very subtle, but they do a really good job of making very hip, trendy clothes,” she said.

Spiranac said every man she has ever introduced to Lululemon’s “next level, amazing” pants has become hooked.

Women’s Clothing

“Reformation activewear is incredible,” Spiranac said. “They have these collared dresses, sleeveless and also long sleeve, which I wear all the time. I have them in absolutely every color and every time I wear it I get so many compliments. The fabric and material is so nice.”

Spiranac said Free People is a "go-to" when it comes to finding new clothes she can count on.

Shoes

“When it comes to shoes, Nike all day long,” Spiranac said. “I think they make the most comfortable golf shoes. They are super, super lightweight.”

