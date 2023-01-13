Rihanna Drops New Football-Themed Lingerie Collection
Savage X Fenty’s website just unveiled a new shopping tab titled “Game Day” in honor of the lingerie line’s newest drop of football-themed clothing. Rihanna, who is performing at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 12, took to Instagram to tease the collection on the brand’s official account.
“A @badgalriri concert during a football game? Say less. #SavageXGameDay,” read the caption of the Jan. 11 post.
In addition to the website launch, Savage X Fenty will host a three-day pop-up in Los Angeles beginning on Jan. 27. With pieces already selling out online, fans should stop waiting on the sidelines and make a purchase on savagex.com.
Rihanna announced the news of her halftime show performance on Instagram last September with a simple photo of her hand holding a football. The NFL confirmed with a tweet of the same pic.
Here’s a rundown of the four game-day-themed products currently available on the site.
Limited Edition LVII Beanie, ($34.95 -$44.95)
This cozy knit beanie reads “Property of Savage X Fenty” and comes in three colors.
Limited Edition Tube Top, ($39.95 - $49.95)
This stretchy sky blue cotton tube top reads “Property of Savage X Fenty.”
Limited Edition Cropped Varsity Jersey ($54.95 - $69.95)
This cropped jersey is made out of a shiny athletic material and features a striped trim detailing on the sleeves.