Sephora Gift Sets That Are Worth Your Money This Holiday Season

Girl looking at make-up display on a shelf in a shop. Flashpop/Getty Images

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Sephora sale season! And there’s an added bonus: gift sets are also on shelves now, just in time for the holiday season.

The Sephora Holiday Savings event starts on Oct. 28 for Rouge members (20% off), Nov. 1 for VIB members (15% off) and Nov. 3 for Beauty Insiders (10% off). All can be applied online with the code “SAVINGS” or by mentioning the sale at checkout. The sale ends on Nov. 7 for all levels of membership.

Sephora can be kind of overwhelming for people new to the beauty space and makeup junkies alike. And during this time of year, stores can be especially busy. That’s why we love online shopping. I’m here to break it down for you. Here’s a rundown of the beauty sets that are worth your money.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Makeup

Rare Beauty, Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set, $30

If you don’t already own a Rare Beauty blush, this is your chance to try three. And if you already do own one, you know how incredibly pigmented and perfect it is. This set contains a full-size blush and two mini blushes that will also last a lifetime.

Sephora Favorites, Gleamy Dreamy All-Over Face Makeup Set, $40

This set includes a full-size Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, a full-size MAKE UP FOR EVER lip liner in Wherever Walnut (Hailey Bieber’s signature shade) and a full-size Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel (which is highly rated). It also includes a mini Tower 28 bronzer, a mini REFY highlighter that is the perfect amount of shimmery and balmy, a mini Rare Beauty primer and a mini Better Than Sex Mascara. Sephora often releases sets of its favorite products, but they rarely include all highly-rated, high-end products and three full-size items. The set is valued at $116 when sold separately. If that doesn’t scream worth it, I don’t know what does.

Sephora Collection, PRO 8 Piece Brush Set, $89

Sephora Collection brushes are extremely underrated, incredibly soft and high quality. This set of eight brushes covers every step of a makeup routine and are valued at $202 when sold separately.

Merit Beauty, Flush Balm Cream Blush Trio, $39

If you’re more a dewy blush gal, these are the perfect balmy consistency and they come in a gorgeous range of colors from a terracotta bronze to a Barbie pink.

Bobbi Brown, Mini Out All-Night Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick Set, $30

These cream eyeshadow sticks are a staple in every makeup artist’s kit. The set includes a medium-warm beige, a shimmering pinky-peach and a classic golden bronze.

Skincare

Supergoop!, SPF Bestsellers Starter Kit, $25

The sun might not be shining as brightly right now, but SPF is still non-negotiable. This set is the perfect opportunity to try three different sunscreens by Supergoop! You can decide which is your favorite and what works best for your skin.

iNNBEAUTY PROJECT, The Healthy Skin Edit Bestsellers Kit, $36

This set includes a mini gel cleanser, Vitamin C serum, hydrating moisturizer and the popular serum that has been called a dupe of the Rhode peptide serum. iNNBEAUTY is a small, completely sustainable and female-founded skincare brand and this bestsellers set is valued at $60 when sold separately.

Winter is the perfect time to simplify your skincare routine with effective and nourishing basics. This set by the INKEY List includes their hyaluronic acid serum for plumping, caffeine eye cream for brightening, retinol serum for reducing fine lines and wrinkles, and their bestselling oat cleansing balm for removing makeup.

Haircare

Olaplex, Style & Strengthen Hair Set, $42

Who doesn’t love Olaplex? I know you need a refill of the best-selling No. 6 Bond Smoother and the No. 7 Bond Oil. And if you don't, who cares? You will eventually and sale season is the best time to stock up. The best part: this set comes with a mini No. 9 serum in addition to the other two full-size products. When sold separately, the set is valued at $67.

amika, Good Vibes Only ​Hydration + Repair Hair Mask Set, $39

Amika has some of the best nourishing hair masks and this set is the perfect opportunity to try three of them. They aren’t all bestsellers for nothing. Amika knows what they are doing.

Briogeo, Superfoods Leave-In Conditioner & Hair Mask, $44

If a lot of masks make your hair feel heavy, sticky, weighed down or simply just don’t work for you, it might mean that your hair is in protein overload. This Briogeo hair mask and leave-in conditioner set, with a delicious kiwi scent, is completely protein-free and perfect for finer hair that is in desperate need of moisture.