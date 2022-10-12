What I’d Wear to Indy Blue’s Wedding as a Lifelong Fan

The perfect looks for the wedding extravaganza that we weren’t invited to.

If you’re new to the world of Indy Blue, welcome. Brace yourself for a lifelong obsession of outfit inspo, family goals and content that will joyfully remind you of your Tumblr era. This week Indy took her cult followers through a real-time journey of her wedding and the inside look did not disappoint. While feverishly tapping through her stories, I couldn’t help but put together a lookbook for what I’d wear if I had scored an invite to the dreamy nuptials.

If you’re in search of some wedding-guest-look suggestions or just want to join me on a pretend scenario shopping spree, this one’s for you.

Welcome Celebration

As always, Indy and her friends sported chic and unique looks for their welcome party. We saw ruffles, sheer and sleek numbers our shopping carts could only dream of. My look? The Betsy set by Dana Foley. It’s giving Devon Lee Carlson meets LES cool girl vibes.

Wedding Brunch

Leave it to the queen of curated moments to host a garden party brunch one only dreams of. Here’s your moment for fun colors, florals and ruffles—yes, all at the same time. I’d go with this tiered number from ASTR The Label.

Rehearsal Dinner

Listen, we’re saving the best for last but that doesn’t mean we don’t turn it out for the rehearsal dinner. No wedding weekend is complete without a Norma Kamali moment, but we’d opt for a special take with this sleek black jumpsuit. Can you imagine the content opportunities with those sleeves?

Getting Ready

I’m a minute-by-minute look planner, so of course I’d have to include an outfit for the getting-ready process. The only appropriate option here is a Lonely Ghost set by the gorgeous bride herself. While my closet may be stuffed with every variation of this ensemble, the obvious choice is the ILYSIB set.

The Wedding

The moment we’ve all been waiting for. We want formal and fun, so of course we’re heading straight to Bronx and Banco. This dress allows us to seamlessly transition from ceremony to celebration without changing a single thing, except maybe tossing off our heels to dance.

