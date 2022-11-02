What’s New In Beauty: Our October Favorites

Anastasiia Krivenok/Getty Images

October was a big month for beauty and November marks the start of the biannual Sephora sale. There’s no better time for a roundup of the new and noteworthy from skincare, makeup and self-care brands.

In an epic and exciting crossover, skin care giant Summer Fridays branched out into the makeup space and makeup giant Merit launched into skincare. Lady Gaga released her Haus Labs brand, Scarlett Johannson continued to expand The Outset and small South Asian beauty brand Kulfi made it onto Sephora shelves.

Merit has already slayed the beauty game with its viral complexion stick ($38) that Matilda Djerf popularized. Now the company is expanding into skincare with the latest Great Skin Glow Serum that is meant to be used after cleansing and before moisturizing to hydrate, plump, soothe and brighten the skin.

Summer Fridays is killing it in the skincare department and so far their new makeup launch is getting great reviews. Beauty influencer Amanda Diaz shared a TikTok of her applying the blush balm sticks, which come in three colors (Heat Wave, Pink Skies, Warm Desert). She calls them her “new obsession.”

Freck Beauty, Makeout Club Soft Blur Lipstick, $24

The brand that launched the iconic freckle stick that made fake freckles the newest trend in 2013 is still going strong today with a new launch: a lipstick. The product comes in four matte shades, formulated with moisturizing soothing products like royal orchid and magnolia bark extracts and a vegan lanolin substitute.

Nécessaire, The Body Bar, $12

Necessaire is proving to the world that body care is just as important as skin care and lathering up in and out of the shower with layers of nourishing products can be the perfect low-effort form of self care. The 2018 brand was founded by Nick Axelrod and Randi Christiansen whose philosophy is to formulate their products with hyaluronic acid, peptides, antioxidants, niacinamide and simple essential oils the way you would with products for the face. Their goal is not to break into the limited body care industry, it’s to “redefine” it.

The newest product, a body bar, reduces that carbon footprint that is created by bottled products and is formulated with a 2% physical exfoliant to gently target keratosis pilaris, rough and dry patches, and ingrown hairs.

What’s better than a powder blush on top of a cream blush? A set that comes with both! The new Fashion Fair Lush Blush Duo product comes in three shades ( Chocolate Chip, Rich Plum and Berry Red”)and claims to have “superior adhesion, gripping onto skin for long wear.”

Tarte Cosmetics, Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner, $20

The Tarte maracuja juicy lip plump ($21) has already taken the world by storm and received rave reviews. It’s likely that the matching lip liner, in six gorgeous shades, will also be a hit.

HAUS LABS, Triclone Skin Tech Foundation, $45

If there’s one thing you need from Lady Gaga’s new makeup line, it’s this “medium coverage, weightless, clean foundation with fermented arnica that helps reduce redness and protects from environmental stress.”

Everyone’s favorite TikTok makeup guru Kensington tried the foundation that has been all over her For You page. “It claims to have a skin-like finish and it’s giving me just that,” she said while applying it with a beauty blender.

The #HausLabsFoundation has 7.9 billion views on TikTok and if that doesn’t scream viral, I don’t know what does.

Laura Mercier has been on a roll this year, first with an updated “ultra blur” version of its iconic setting powder ($44) that has been around for years; then the entire stunning rose glow collection, and now this gloss and balm hybrid that claims to offer 24 hours of moisture. The product comes in 15 shades and is formulated with French rose extract and primrose oil.