Watch: Heidi Klum Shares Video Eating Cake in Bed to Commemorate Reaching 10 Million Instagram Followers

Heidi Klum is seen on the front row of the Moschino Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Heidi Klum is celebrating 10 million followers on Instagram in the most relatable way—by eating a cake in bed. Congrats, Heidi!

The cake, which seemed to have a chocolate-flavored inside and coated with a lighter-colored icing, was decorated with colorful frosting in the shape of roses. “10 million” reads some pink icing on top of the cake and “Thank You” is placed on a card at the front.

“10 Million Thank you !!!!!!!” Klum captioned the post on Sunday, Oct 16. “This Cake is for you, but i will eat it ❤️🥰🎉🥳⭐️”

The 49-year-old model wore red lingerie and a satin robe of the same color as she lay in bed and dug into the middle (how dare she) of the cake with a fork. Andrew Gold’s “Thank You For Being A Friend” played in the background.

The German supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge celebrated 9 million followers earlier this year in January. She posted a boomerang of herself holding giant “9” and “M” balloons in front of her trailer. “Thank you to everyone following me on Instagram,” Klum wrote, blowing air kisses to the camera. “I have so much fun posting Pictures, because I know all of you are watching. This kiss is to all of you 😘❤️”

Another major milestone Klum celebrated this year was her 18-year-old daughter’s debut fashion collab with About You during Milan Fashion week. The 1998 SI Swimsuit Cover model was a proud mom and showed up to support Leni, who seems to be following in her mother’s footsteps.

Model Leni Klum walks the runway at the Leni Klum x ABOUT YOU show during Fashion Week Milan 2022 at Zona Farini. About You is an online German fashion brand launched in 2014. Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Klum shares Leni and her three other kids, Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 13, with her ex-husband and British singer, Seal. Klum’s current husband, Tom Kaulitz, considers himself an “extra dad” to the gang.