Camille Kostek Celebrates Retreat Magazine Cover With Rob Gronkowski in Los Angeles

The model gathered some of her nearest and dearest in Los Angeles.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Few things in this world are greater than celebrating your accomplishments with loved ones. That’s exactly what Camille Kostek did this past weekend after landing the cover of the latest issue of Retreat Magazine.

“Celebrated this cover with some people I love last night 💙,” she wrote on Instagram. “I live for these moments making memories with my squad 💙💙💙”

Kostek gathered with her friends and boyfriend Rob Gronkowski to commemorate the achievement. The 30-year-old wore a blue, yellow and white striped button-down with a matching tank top and held a vintage film camera on the cover of the quarterly lifestyle and travel publication.

“I am so excited to share my newest cover with @retreatmagazine shot by my talented friend @veronicasams. My excitement to share this comes from the creative freedom RETREAT allowed us to have shooting this cover story,” Kostek captioned the joint post with Retreat Magazine. “Thank you @retreatmagazine & @mollysarahmartin for allowing us to live out what we love to do and all come together with a passionate purpose to execute this dreamy vision.”

“The process, preparation and shoot day is something I’ll remember forever and I’ll cherish the tangible hard copy for life,” she added.

Kostek also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot that she helped to direct with photographer Veronica Sams. The shoot was unlike others in which Kostek has participated, she revealed on Instagram. Instead of having to “show up and follow direction,” she was able to “create the vision and build a collaborative team that would help us execute this effortlessly. From styling to props, the glam artists, videographers, the location and all were up to US.”

Sams was also thankful to have the “creative freedom to dream up the perfect ‘Bardot’ takes Malibu shoot,” she wrote on Instagram. “@camillekostek in all her vintage glory.”