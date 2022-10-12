Chrissy Teigen Enjoys Special Girls’ Day With Daughter Luna

Luna and Chrissy Teigen pose together at an event in Hollywood. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna made the most of some girls’ bonding time last weekend. The duo enjoyed a perfect day of activities, including a visit to an escape room and a spa with Teigen’s mother, Pepper. The outing was a conscious effort by Teigen to give her 6-year-old some extra special attention before her new sibling arrives (the pregnant Teigen is due early next year).

“Had the cutest girl’s day with Luna this past weekend. She wanted to do a spa/escape room day while Miles’ went off with dad to the Rams game,” Teigen shared on her Instagram. “Doing everything in my power to make sure these two know how special they are before (and after!) new baby gets here.”

While the girls were getting manicures and massages, Teigen’s husband, musician John Legend, took their 4-year old son Miles to the Rams-Cowboys game for some special father-son time. The 12-time Grammy Award winner shared photos of the experience on his Instagram, saying, “Miles’s first NFL game! Thank you @rams!”

Teigen announced she was pregnant in August, nearly two years after she and Legend experienced a pregnancy loss with their son, Jack, at 20 weeks. Teigen resumed IVF treatments back in February. The couple is certainly making the most of their time with their two kids before they welcome a new family member in 2023.