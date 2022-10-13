Cindy Kimberly Rules in Black Power Suit and Bold Red Lip in Paris

Cindy Kimberly attends the "Le Papier (The Paper)" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in Paris. Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Cindy Kimberly can dominate any runway she walks, and the same goes for the front row. The SI Swimsuit model jetted to Paris for a quick 24 hours to attend the Saint Laurent show on September 27. For the occasion, the 23-year-old wore a structured black blazer and pant suit from the fashion house and red open-toe stilettos. As for her glam, she matched her shoes with a bold red lip and wavy hair.

Kimberly, who closed out the Mirror Palais show during New York Fashion Week in a sheer bridal look, showed a carousel of images from the outing on Instagram that included her posing in front of a large YSL sign and the Eiffel Tower. In another series of photos, she posted some of the goodies she received as a welcome in her hotel room like chocolates and champagne.

Cindy Kimberly at Paris Fashion Week. Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images

Other stars who attended the Paris Fashion Week show which took place at Place du Trocadéro to support designer Anthony Vaccarello were Kate Moss, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber and more. For her outfit, the Rhode founder also decided to match her fit with her glam and wore a bubblegum pink mini skirt and shirt set with pink eyeshadow and lips and her brown locks down.