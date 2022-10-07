How to Take Advantage of Amex Member Week in New York City

Getty Images

Good news! American Express is bringing back Member Week from Oct. 10-14. Throughout the week, eligible card members will access curated experiences and epic offers across the shopping, entertainment, dining, travel and wellness landscapes. Here’s what you need to know to take advantage of the exciting and exclusive week ahead:

Monday, Oct. 10: Shopping

Eligible card members can enroll to receive access to up to $150 in statement credits on select purchases from HBO Max, Under Armour, Dell Technologies and The Container Store.

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Dining

Eligible card members will have the opportunity to earn rewards at over 200 Resy-affiliated restaurants from coast to coast when they enroll their Amex card, getting a $25 statement credit after using their Card to make a single in-restaurant purchase of $75 or more by Dec. 8, 2022. The full list of the participating Resy restaurants and details can be found at resy.com/amexmemberweek.

On this day, card members will also have exclusive access to book reservations at 20 popular Resy restaurants for one night only – Nov. 1 – including New York hotspot L’Artusi.

Wednesday Oct. 12: Entertainment

Jack Harlow will deliver a one-of-a-kind concert experience at Brooklyn Steel. The show will pay homage to Harlow’s hometown of Louisville and give fans a taste of his favorite local artists and restaurants. Tickets can be purchased by eligible card members beginning from Sunday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. ET. Fans unable to attend in-person can tune in live on Twitch.

Thursday, Oct. 13: Travel

Eligible card members can book their next member-able trip through Amex Travel with offers involving airlines, hotels, cruises and tours from select travel partners.

Friday, Oct. 14: Wellness

Through exclusive offers with partners like Calm and Equinox, eligible card members can truly live their best life during Member Week. Eligible card members can enroll to get a $40 statement credit after making a single U.S. purchase of $175 or more at The Spa at Equinox, The Shop at Equinox, or at equinoxtheshop.com by Nov. 24, 2022. Eligible card members can also enroll to receive a $50 statement credit after making a single U.S. subscription purchase of $69.99 or more at Calm.com by Oct. 31, 2022.

To find out more about Amex Member Week, visit American Express.