Janet Jackson Causes Stir With Bleached Brows at Alexander McQueen Show

(L to R) Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful, Janet Jackson and Francois-Henri Pinault attend the Alexander McQueen SS23 Womenswear show in England. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Janet Jackson is the latest celebrity to try bleached eyebrows, joining a list that already included Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kristen Stewart and Julia Fox, among others. The 56-year-old singer, who is never shy to conquer the latest trends and make them her own, tested out the head-turning look at Alexander McQueen’s Spring/Summer 2023 “First Sight” collection show in London on Oct. 11. Jackson’s makeup artist, Preston Meneses, offset the lighter brows with a much darker, graphic lid for the perfect smoky eye.

“Today’s look on Janet was all about the eyes for me,” Meneses, who only faux-bleached the brows, told Vogue. “I kept the rest of her face clean and neutral so this look would be all about her sultry eyes.” The “Rhythm Nation” singer’s black, double-breasted cut-out suit jacket, white blouse, wide leg pants and a McQueen satchel complemented both her glam as well as creative director Sarah Burton’s “designed to empower” vision with the new styles.

On her own Instagram page, Jackson shared a behind-the-scenes reel of her getting ready with Meneses and hairstylist Larry Sims, who put her hair in a voluminous ponytail. She then took viewers along for the ride to the campus of Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich where she sat front row. Jackson was positioned next to British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful and Francois-Henri Pinault, CEO of the luxury fashion group Kering (home to Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga), to watch models, including friend Naomi Campbell, strut down the runway.

For the after-party, Jackson kept the same makeup glam but switched up her hair and changed into a houndstooth ensemble. There, she caught up with Black Panther actress Letitia Wright, which she shared in a carousel of photos on her Instagram page.