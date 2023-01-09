Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Natural Curves in Wednesday Addams-Inspired Cut-Out Dress

The Lemme founder bares some skin in her latest IG post.

Kourtney Kardashian. John Shearer/Getty Images

Wednesday Addams-inspired fashion is still trendy in 2023 if Kourtney Kardashian has anything to say about it.

The Lemme founder posted a photo dump to Instagram on Jan. 8, including a pic of herself rocking a black-and-white striped cut-out dress. In the snap, the 43-year-old showed off a side profile of her figure-hugging outfit in a mirror selfie. Her close-cropped dark hair was worn loose, while she opted for a glam red lip and emerald green nail polish.

The Kardashians star captioned the post she shared with her 208 million followers, “blah blah blah.” Other pics in the carousel showed the mom of three modeling a white-and-black trench coat and leather boots, Kardashian in a more casual look wearing Timberland boots and a hooded sweatshirt, an older bikini selfie and more.

Some fans were confused regarding the lack of theme in Kardashian’s photo collage, while others expressed concern over an X-ray the media personality included in the mix that seemed to depict a broken shoulder.

The official Hulu Instagram account commented, “seventh pic is just too cute 🌹,” pointing out a photo of Kardashian pursing her lips on set. “I’m obsessed with you,” wrote one fan, while another follower commented, “style icon.”

Kardashian wore the same dress while on a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with then-boyfriend, now-husband, Travis Barker, in August 2021.

The couple tied the knot in three separate wedding ceremonies last year, including a private affair in Las Vegas, a small courthouse gathering in Santa Barbara, Calif., and a huge family bash in Portofino, Italy.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!