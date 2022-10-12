Kylie Jenner Dons Stunning Batman Outfit in Preparation for Halloween
Kylie Jenner has had some amazing collaborations with Kylie Cosmetics, but her upcoming one may be the talk of the town – Gotham City that is! The mom-of-two took to Instagram to tease the soon-to-be-released Warner Bros and DC Batman capsule collection for Halloween. “batman x kylie coming 10.19 @kyliecosmetics,” she wrote along with a series of photos from the launch’s photo shoot where she had slicked down hair, yellow, black and shimmery winged eye makeup and nude lips while wearing a plunging black jumpsuit opened to reveal a fake six pack.
In additional posts to the Kylie Cosmetics page and TikTok, the 25-year-old billionaire beauty mogul shared that this has been a dream of hers to do something with the comic book superhero as she showed off what the set includes. The 15-eyeshadow palette has the yellow called Comic and black with the name BatMobile in addition to some more neutral shades with names Sidekick and He Returns and also comes with a three-piece eyeliner set, two lipglosses, matte paint lipstick and a Gotham city illuminating highlighter.
Always ready to embrace the spirit of the holiday, Kylie Cosmetics released the Feddy Krueger A Nightmare on Elm Street collection. With Halloween just shy of two weeks away, there are bound to be more dress up moments from the youngest Kardashian-Jenner and her siblings, especially from their offspring.