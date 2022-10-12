Kylie Jenner Dons Stunning Batman Outfit in Preparation for Halloween

Kylie Jenner on the streets of Paris. MEGA/GC Images

Kylie Jenner has had some amazing collaborations with Kylie Cosmetics, but her upcoming one may be the talk of the town – Gotham City that is! The mom-of-two took to Instagram to tease the soon-to-be-released Warner Bros and DC Batman capsule collection for Halloween. “batman x kylie coming 10.19 @kyliecosmetics,” she wrote along with a series of photos from the launch’s photo shoot where she had slicked down hair, yellow, black and shimmery winged eye makeup and nude lips while wearing a plunging black jumpsuit opened to reveal a fake six pack.

In additional posts to the Kylie Cosmetics page and TikTok, the 25-year-old billionaire beauty mogul shared that this has been a dream of hers to do something with the comic book superhero as she showed off what the set includes. The 15-eyeshadow palette has the yellow called Comic and black with the name BatMobile in addition to some more neutral shades with names Sidekick and He Returns and also comes with a three-piece eyeliner set, two lipglosses, matte paint lipstick and a Gotham city illuminating highlighter.

Always ready to embrace the spirit of the holiday, Kylie Cosmetics released the Feddy Krueger A Nightmare on Elm Street collection. With Halloween just shy of two weeks away, there are bound to be more dress up moments from the youngest Kardashian-Jenner and her siblings, especially from their offspring.