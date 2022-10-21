Kylie Jenner Shows Off Toned Abs After Opening Up About Pressure to ‘Bounce Back’

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is “handling business” and getting candid about her postpartum journey since welcoming her and Travis Scott’s baby boy in February. The 25-year-old, who showed off her toned stomach in a matching white crop shirt and skirt along with denim boots in her latest Instagram post, revealed to sister Kendall on the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired on October 20, that she suffered from the “baby blues,” which generally occur within the first six weeks after giving birth and is also known as the Fourth Trimester.

Filmed a month after welcoming her son, whose name has still not been shared, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said, “I cried nonstop all day for the first three weeks.” It got to a point she explained that she would be laying in bed and her head “would just hurt so bad” until one day the feelings went away.

Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi heading to dinner in London. GC Images/Getty Images

"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," Jenner, who is mom to four-year-old Stormi Webster, continued. "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself... I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy.”

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling also admitted that women need to be kinder to themselves and not put pressure to bounce back fast. “Nothing’s stopping me [from wearing mini dresses],” Kylie added. “I feel really good about my body. I see my body, and I love my body, my saggy t---. I’m embracing my PP body—postpartum.”

Most certainly Jenner is showing off her new figure. Earlier this week, she posed in a black bikini in her pool to announce her latest product launch. “It’s the GLOW for me,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m excited to join the @drinkglow team. #ad.”