Leather, whip, cat ears and all: the model and actress was committed to the look.

Leyna Bloom attends as the Kering Foundation hosts its first-ever Caring For Women Dinner. JP Yim/Getty Images

Leyna Bloom is paying tribute to one of the greats this Halloween. The SI Swimsuit cover model dressed up as Catwoman—but not the Zoë Kravitz, Anne Hathaway or Halle Berry versions. Bloom dressed as singer Eartha Kitt, who played Catwoman in the OG 1967 Batman television series alongside Adam West.

Bloom posted a series of black and white photos of herself in a spotted catsuit with a black latex corset, boots and gloves. She also wore the iconic Catwoman eye mask and ears.

“The Original Black Catwoman 🐈‍⬛,” Bloom wrote. “This Halloween I wanted to pay homage to the Icon #EarthaKitt Miss Kitt was passionately involved in political activism. She was a civil rights activist and protested the Vietnam War, speaking out as a mother and for the youth.”

Bloom went on to mention that Kitt was blacklisted in Hollywood for a few years. “In later years, she became an activist for LGBT rights, feeling they were going through the same kind of treatment many African-Americans were,” she continued. “She was a cat woman before she was ever casted as Catwoman. She had a cat-like style. Her eyes were cat-like and her singing was like a meow.”

Kitt was born in South Carolina and had a rough childhood. Batman was her first major on-screen appearance, and she took over the role of Catwoman for the final season, replacing Julie Newmar. She was the first Black woman to ever fill the role, leaving a lasting impact on the franchise as well as the industry.

“Eartha Kitt’s Catwoman…[is] always one step ahead of Batman,” she continued. “She has everything planned out… kind of like Batman.”

“Actress, dancer, singer, activist, public speaker and mother and a powerful leader,” Bloom finished her description of Kitt. “No one can touch this Masterpiece. Thank you🫀. I love you Eartha Kitt thank you for paving the way for uniquely... You inspire me so much to live my truth. You are a true one of kind. I hope I can play you one day in your biopic.”

Bloom also has been a trailblazer for the Black and LGBTQ communities. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021 and was on the cover that year. She is a consistent advocate for marginalized communities.