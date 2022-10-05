Look: Heidi Klum Shares Adorable Throwback to Childhood Halloween Costumes

The model proves that she has always been the queen of the holiday.

Heidi Klum shops at Party City Los Angeles. Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Heidi Klum is throwing it back to the ’80s this spooky season. The America’s Got Talent judge posted some cute childhood photos of herself celebrating her favorite holiday, Halloween.

“My costumes sure looked different in the 80s 😜,” the Making the Cut host wrote on Instagram. “Go back to the 80s with #MyBestFriendsExorcism - now streaming on @primevideo! #ad” The post features three photos of a young Klum dressed as an edgy, goth teenager, a revolutionary figure and the pope (complete with a large beard.) This is proof that she’s been thinking out of the box about the ghoulish occasion since Day 1.

Klum is known for throwing some of the best Hollywood Halloween bashes and, of course, being the best dressed celebrity there. Her past costumes have included everything from a human body in 2011 to Princess Fiona from Shrek in 2018 and she never fails to impress. The SI Swimsuit model’s looks often involve prosthetics and a team of costume designers and makeup artists behind the scenes.

Heidi Klum attends her 12th Annual Halloween Party at TAO Nightclub at the Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chris Weeks/Getty Images

In 2019, Klum dressed as an alien. She told Vogue that the highly elaborate costume took a total of 13 hours to create.

She has promised TooFab that this year’s costume will be her “best one yet.” After canceling her Halloween party in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, you know she’s going to be back with a bang. It’s going to be hard to top almost two decades of incredible costumes, but if anyone can do it, it’s Klum.