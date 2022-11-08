Paige Spiranac Gets Real on Why She Refuses to Post Makeup-Free Selfies

The golf influencer admitted that she has found it “humanly impossible” to keep up with expectations.

Paige Spiranac attends The Maxim Hot 100 Experience at Hollywood Palladium. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Paige Spiranac is opening up about how internet trolls have been affecting her life. The golf influencer revealed on her Instagram story that she feels pressure to have her hair and makeup done before posting any content on the platform.

“People have been so critical over my appearance lately and I don’t want to give them any more ammo to call me all of these things,” said the 29-year-old who was named Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive in June this year. Spiranac has admitted that she has found it “humanly impossible” to live up to that title.

With a massive 3.7 million followers on Instagram, she is no stranger to the wide array of feedback that comes along with the territory. People often leave nasty comments on her posts, leading Spiranac to delete some of them. As a result, she has been hesitant to post more.

“A lot of these events are with other people and I want to be engaging and not on my phone the entire time,” she explained. “And also I think people make it their personality to be like ‘I’m always busy’ so I don’t want to come off like that or like I’m trying to brag. So all of these reasons are why I have this hesitation to post and share more but I need to get over that.”

In September haters sent rude comments to Spiranac after she thew the first pitch at a Brewers game. It was more online trolling than she had ever received.

“I recently posted a swing video from behind. And you could see a bit of cellulite, which is totally natural and normal,” she said in a YouTube video. “But on social media, sometimes it’s not because there’s this expectation to look a certain way. And you feel a pressure to be perfect. I didn’t use a smoothing filter, nothing. I just kind of let my body be as it is.”

Messages saying that she was “chunky,” “letting herself go” and “getting older” rolled in almost immediately and, naturally, had an impact on the model, who has built so much of her brand around the way she looks.

