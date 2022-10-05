Paige Spiranac Releases 2023 Pin-Up Calendar

Paige Spiranac attends the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

It's finally here! Paige Spiranac has released a calendar feating exclusive never-seen-before photos.

"Calendar is now available to buy! This was a very special project for me," she announced on Instagram Tuesday. "I found the location @therustyskilletranch, styled every look, did my own hair and makeup, and the best part is my mother shot every picture. It was just the two of us.”

The Rusty Skillet Ranch is a “secluded modern getaway,” per the lodge’s Instagram account, in the mountains of Spiranac’s home state of Colorado.

Calendars won’t be available to ship until Nov. 1 but can be pre-ordered for $25.

"365 days of Paige!" reads the description on Spiranac's website. "Take advantage of special offers and surprise sales, product launches, and event invites when you purchase a calendar. Early access, special invites, and exclusive savings make this a valuable purchase, but the priceless part is 12 months of exclusive Paige pin-up pictures. Get yours today!"

The Maxim Hot 100 Cover Star turns 30 next year. She mentioned that she from a “calendar family”—every holiday season growing up, her mother would gift family members calendars featuring everything from adorable animals to personalized family vacation photos.

“I don’t know if my family is going to hang this calendar up but we will see,” she added.

Spiranac is inspired by women like Cindy Crawford and Jessica Alba who started out in front of the camera but also became successful businesswomen, she told the New York Post.

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer is working on creating a platform to interview various field experts about health, fitness, body positivity and cyberbullying.

The calendar is her latest addition to a collection of Maxim merch including T-shirts, posters and a towel.