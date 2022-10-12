Sydney Sweeney Set to Star and Executive Produce Remake of Jane Fonda Cult Classic

Sydney Sweeney on the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

According to Deadline, Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney is part of the cast and production team of a new Barbarella movie.

This isn’t the first time the The Voyeurs star has been tapped by Sony Pictures for a film. Sweeney will be starring in The Registration and Marvel’s Madame Webb (alongside Dakota Johnson) — set to release in late 2023 and early 2024, respectively.

Limited details are available to the public about the new Barbella, but the film will be based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a movie featuring Jane Fonda in 1968. The original film, directed by the late Roger Vadim, follows a 41st century astronaut on a mission to find and stop evil scientist Durand Durand whose “Positronic Ray threatens to bring evil back into the galaxy.” The film was not massively successful at the time but has gained a cult following after the past several years.

Sweeney launched her production company, Fifty Fifty Films, in 2020. Her first project, The Players Table, based on Jessica Goodman’s novel They Wish They Were Us will debut on HBO Max and star Sweeney and singer Halsey.

Sweeney’s goal with the production company is to create opportunity for and uplift the voices of female authors and screenwriters — and give credit where it’s due.

“Being able to make a dream of theirs that they didn’t think was possible for years and years happen, is amazing — to never put a limit to what their capabilities are because they’re female, or their age, or their background,” she told Teen Vogue. “I’m a big advocate for making sure everybody’s voice is heard.”