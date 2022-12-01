Watch: The Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries Is Here

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are telling their side of the story in ‘Harry & Meghan.’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at St Paul's Cathedral in London. WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are getting a chance to share their story. Netflix just dropped an official teaser trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The trailer begins with a series of black and white snapshots of the couple flashing across the screen as a narrator asks, “Why did you want to make this documentary?”

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry responds. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

The documentary will dive into the couple’s high-profile relationship—from their early courtship in 2016 to their May 2018 wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and beyond—and the actions that led to their decision to step back from duty as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. It will also provide insight into the drama through interviews with family members and friends who have previously never spoken out on the subject.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Markle says later in the trailer.

The six-episode docuseries is directed by two-time Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus. Markle recently opened up about working with the director in an interview with Variety.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired—even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” Markle said. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

While the New York Post reported that Harry & Meghan will hit Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 8, the streaming platform has yet to release the official date, saying only that the docuseries is coming soon.

