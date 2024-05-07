Olivia Dunne Hypes Up Her Boyfriend in the Sweetest Way
Olivia Dunne knows being in a relationship is all about supporting each other, and (literally) going the distance to do so. The LSU gymnast traveled from Louisiana to Indiana to watch her boyfriend, baseball player Paul Skenes, warm up with the Indianapolis Indians on May 5.
Dunne, who recently made program history with the Tigers as the women’s gymnastics team won its first NCAA championship, shared a sweet TikTok of the moment, and expressed that it was the most ideal day, getting to watch her significant other do what he loves.
“my type of sunday:) #foryou #baseball #mlb,” the New Jersey native captioned the video that she shared with her 8 million followers. Dunne donned a white tank top and a glowy, minimal makeup look, featuring glossy pink lips and subtle winged eyeliner. Her blonde locks were loosely curled and half-pinned up as she lip-synced along to a trending audio snippet of Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City.
“And suddenly... there he was... wearing Armani on Sunday,” she mouthed along to Sarah Jessica Parker’s voice, and then flipped the camera to show the pitcher in his uniform. The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie then switched back to her front camera and silent screamed with excitement.
Skenes, 21, was the No. 1 MLB draft pick last year, and was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He and Dunne, also 21, were first romantically linked when she was spotted wearing his jersey at the College World Series last June. They met through their roommates and BFFs who were also dating at LSU.