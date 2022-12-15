These Are Kylie Jenner’s Favorite Skincare and Makeup Products of 2022

Kylie Jenner. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Kylie Jenner shared her year in review in a video published to her YouTube channel on Dec. 12, and it’s filled with all of The Kardashians star’s favorite things, including beauty products, memories and even her favorite sister.

When it comes to her No. 1 beauty product, perhaps it’s no surprise that her most beloved is from her own cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics.

“My Gloss Drips, it’s like a really juicy lip gloss. I’m obsessed with the way they make me feel when I wear them and how they feel on your lips,” Jenner said.

The product promises to soften lips while providing a “mirror-shine finish” and is available in three other shades in addition to the sheer, peachy coral one above.

As for her favorite skincare product, Jenner swears by her brand’s lip oil, which she refers to as her “best friend.”

This lip oil from Jenner’s skincare collection promises to plump and hydrate lips without leaving behind a sticky feeling. It’s also available in a watermelon flavor.

Jenner recently celebrated Kylie Cosmetics’ seventh anniversary and posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram account, thanking her fans and followers for their support.

“Kylie Cosmetics allowed me to share a piece of what i love and i’ve never felt closer to you guys,” she wrote in her caption, adding, “i’m proud of my team and what we have been able to accomplish but i really owe it all to each and every one of you. i cannot wait for 2023. best year to come 💗”

