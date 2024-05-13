This Practice Is Key to Making Significant Shifts in Your Life, According to Melissa Wood-Tepperberg
When it comes to daily practices that are designed to make you feel like the best version of yourself, workout and wellness leader Melissa Wood-Tepperberg has the best suggestions. The MWH founder has spent years perfecting her practice and cultivating a platform with resources designed to boost mental and physical well-being.
When it comes to making significant shifts in your life, according to Wood-Tepperberg, there is one important daily practice that people often skip out on, but that can make all the difference: meditation.
“Whenever people tell me that they’re doing all the things but haven’t noticed any significant shifts in their life, I always ask if they meditate,” she said in a recent Instagram post. “The answer is typically - No.”
Mental wellness practices are a lot like exercise. If you’re looking to improve your mental health, it requires regular attention and consistency. “The muscles in your mind need ‘exercise’ just like the rest of our body,” Wood-Tepperberg explained. “The more you learn to sit with being with your breath, and all the uncomfortable things (and thoughts) in your life, that will come up…you slowly learn that YOU get to choose what you focus on. And what you focus on grows and grows.”
In order to give your mind the attention and care it requires, Wood-Tepperberg suggests regular meditation. If you have found the practice difficult to adopt, check out her latest video, where she talks through the process of meditating with MWH creator Neeti Narula.