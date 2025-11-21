Alix Earle Hosts Community Event Featuring ‘DWTS’ Cast Members in Los Angeles
Alix Earle took time out from her rigorous Dancing With the Stars rehearsal schedule to give back to her community this week—and a few familiar faces from the franchise stoppe by to lend a helping hand.
The model, content creator and DWTS finalist hosted an event alongside her community initiative—which is adorably called Serving in Heels—where she and her cohorts “made 3,000 meals for the local LA community.” The event was hosted in West Hollywood, taking place smack dab in the center of Earle’s rehearsals for the massive three-hour finale of the hit ABC competition show.
Still, as we hinted at above, the superstar had plenty of friends around to help make the event possible.
‘Serving’ on the ballroom floor & for the community
For the event, Earle was joined by her pro dance partner, Val Chemerinsky, as well as fellow pro dancer (and Chemerinsky’s wife) Jenna Johnson. Season 33 winner Joey Graziadei and his Bachelor costar (and fiancée) Kelsey Anderson were also in attendance to aid in crafting the meals.
“Caraway and Serving in Heels teamed up with @alix_earle and an amazing group of volunteers to cook, prep and package 3,000 Thanksgiving meals for families across the city,” Caraway wrote in their Instagram caption along with a carousel of images showing the stars hard at work in matching aprons.
Earle also shared some more snapshots from the event on her own Instagram for her 4.9 million followers to enjoy, explaining in the caption why she decided to host the community event in Los Angeles this time around. She wrote, “I usually do these events once a month in Miami, but now more than ever felt it was super important to host one in the place I’ve been staying for the past few months.”
Famous friends (and family) respond
Earle’s comment section continued the delightful vibes, with many of her famous friends stopping by to sing her praises and support her work—inside and outside of the ballroom:
“So happy to have been apart of this,” Anderson wrote. “Idk how you did it with rehearsal! You’re a star”
“👏👏👏👏,” her sister Ashtin Earle simply penned.
“Learning six dances this week + community services,” Angelena Minniti-Stampone noted. “You are truly so inspiring and one of a kind 💖.”
“So we’re all in the comments wondering if anyone has acknowledged how strong her arms look yet,” Jenna Palek joked.
DWTS finals
As noted above, Earle and Chemerinsky have been killing it on DWTS. They received some of the highest scores of the season during the semifinals, earning a perfect 30/30 for their breathtaking Viennese Waltz set to Prince’s beloved ballad “Purple Rain.”
During judging, Derek Hough said he had “no doubt” that they’d see Earl in the final show—and he was right, as the model was one of five stars to earn a spot in the three-hour finale. The show will air live this Tuesday, Nov. 25, on ABC and Disney+, with the episode streaming on Hulu the next day.