Coachella 2026: How to Watch All the Most Anticipated Performances Live

Break out your best festival fashion and head on down to the desert, it’s officially that time of year again!

We’re, of course, talking about Coachella 2026, which is set to light up Southern California this weekend with some of the biggest stars in music slated to perform. But if you can’t make it to the show in person, don’t worry! All of the stages will be available to watch on YouTube via live stream, allowing fans to join in on the fun from the comfort of their couch.

To make it even easier for you, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all of the information you’ll need to check out the performances. This way, you can focus on more important things—like which outfit you’re going to wear and which chilly beverage you’ll enjoy!

When (and where) is Coachella 2026?

Coachella 2026 kicks off in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 10, with the first weekend covering Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12. The second weekend will then follow exactly one week later, from Friday, April 17 through Sunday, April 19.

Where can I watch Coachella 2026 live?

As noted above, all of the biggest performances will be live streamed on Coachella’s official YouTube channel, divided by stage. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up all of the links for you in one place so you can head over to the venue of your choosing in a timely manner—no need to fight through any crowds or camp out for hours in advance to save a spot!

Be sure to check the full schedule to see when and where your favorite artists are playing, and keep in mind that many of the times will be listed in Pacific Time given the west coast location.

Who is headlining Coachella 2026?

Sabrina Carpenter is slated to open the event as the headliner for night one on both Fridays, where she’ll take fans on an adventure down Pretty Girl Avenue via the Main Stage. The Grammy Award-winning recording artist has already begun teasing her set, sharing a short video clip on Instagram inviting her fans to ditch Hollywood to instead visit “Sabrinawood.”

Then, Saturday night will see Justin Bieber take over the Main Stage for his comeback performance. According to TMZ, the singer has already given fans a taste of his set list, having performed “an intimate set” in Los Angeles last Saturday, April 3.

And Karol G will close the weekends as the finale headliner on Sunday, becoming the first Latina headliner, as reported by Popsugar. There, the superstar will light up the Main Stage with her high-energy sound and signature statement-making style.

More SI Lifestyle & Celeb: