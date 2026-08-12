Emily DiDonato Shares 7 ‘Simple But Effective’ Postpartum Nutrition Rules for Moms

Model and mom of three Emily DiDonato recently shared her postpartum nutrition tips, and we’re taking notes so you don’t have to. Following the birth of her son, Jack, in May, the 35-year-old New York native has been documenting her postpartum experience on Instagram, where she has shared everything from why she opted to skip breastfeeding to her most-used baby items.

And on Tuesday, Aug. 11, DiDonato, who is also mom to daughter Teddy and son Oliver, listed the seven nutrition rules she is “living by” postpartum in order to feel her best. She listed the following “simple but effective” steps as essentials in her wellness routine these days.

150 grams of protein a day to build muscle, stay full and support fat loss Lots of water for energy, digestion and workout performance Limiting coffee because caffeine messes with [her] sleep Prioritizing whole foods [with] more nutrients, less ultra-processed food Mostly home cooked meals, easier to hit [her] protein goal and stay consistent Eating enough carbs to fuel [her] workouts and build muscle Little to no alcohol [for] better sleep, energy, mood and workouts

Plenty of DiDonato’s 2.8 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section with feedback, and many inquired exactly how the model packs so much protein into her meals every day. In response to one such question, DiDonato explained “I try to get at least 30g per meal, and then have high protein snacks to make up the rest.”

“I love this. I need to figure out how to incorporate this into my peri journey,” one fan noted of DiDonato’s nutrition tips. Meanwhile, someone else chimed, “You had me until limiting caffeine 😵‍💫😂😂😂 these 2 hour stretches are getting the best of me.”

In a recent story posted to her Instagram account, DiDonato also shared that getting back into her exercise routine has been easier this time around postpartum. “I’ve been so much better able to start moving again after this third pregnancy,” she wrote atop footage of herself in the gym. “This has been my easiest recovery by far because I came into this pregnancy super strong.”

As she navigates the postpartum phase, DiDonato has been sharing tons of helpful content across her social channels, including a series of “five surprisingly small things” that she implemented in order to feel more like herself after welcoming her third child. Watch her “Postpartum Comeback Series” on TikTok here.

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