‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode 2 Recap: What Happened With Maddy and Cassie?

Euphoria returned to our screens last week for the first time in four years following the 2022 Season 2 finale.

The third season’s premiere episode, which aired on Sunday, April 11, caught fans up on what the cast of chaotic characters had been up to since we last saw them (which, in the world of the HBO show, was five years ago rather than four). No longer in high school, they’re all individually trying to carve out their own paths in adult life. This has proved more difficult for some than others, and the second episode of the season continued to detail those highs and lows.

Still, if you missed last night’s episode, no worries! We’re here to catch you up on all the must-see moments, broken down by character (and if you’re behind on both episodes, you can read our full recap of the first episode here).

What happened in Euphoria Season 3, Episode 2?

Maddy Perez

This week’s episode opened with Maddy (Alexa Demie), giving viewers more background information on how she ended up in Hollywood. From the narration, we learned that Maddy “arrived in the city with no money, a suitcase full of clothes and a plan,” becoming an assistant to a high-powered Hollywood executive thanks to her fearless, straightforward attitude. However, her career was put on hold when the COVID pandemic caused Los Angeles to shut down, keeping her quarantined at home.

Given her boredom, Maddy decided to manage an aspiring influencer on the side to gain experience by helping her build a following on OnlyFans. Her boss wasn’t pleased upon learning about her secret side hustle, and as a result, Maddy was forced to drop the client. She did, but lost out on a significant amount of money in the process. She then received a message from Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney)—her ex-best friend who’s now engaged to her ex-boyfriend, Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi)—on Instagram, who was hoping to reconnect.

Rue Bennett

We returned to find Rue (Zendaya) still working for Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), covering up the death of a character who died from an overdose in a previous episode. Alamo called Rue’s boss, Laurie (Martha Kelly), to confront her about the illegal substances responsible for the death of the aforementioned character, and demanded to be given Rue as a repayment. Laurie did not approve of this exchange, but Alamo moved forward, taking on Rue as his own.

Rue also revealed that she’d previously been in contact with Jules (Hunter Schafer), having visited her in the city while she attended art school. However, Rue disappeared again after relapsing, even though she told Maddy she still thinks about calling her to reconnect. Rue also spent time with Angel (Priscilla Delgado), a woman who worked at Alamo’s club and was a close friend of the character who died. The two form a bond, and Rue was eventually tasked with taking Angel to rehab.

Cassie Howard

Cassie met up with Maddy following her DM, where she told her she should’ve asked her permission before dating Nate since what she and Nate had was “obviously real,” adding, “I feel like I found the love of my life at the expense of the other love of my life.” The narration then let us know that, while Maddy might’ve been playing coy, she still planned to “go in for the kill” and pretended to forgive Cassie.

After the two enjoyed a couple of drinks, Cassie asked Maddy for advice about her goal to go viral online via OnlyFans, to which Maddy responded by asking if Nate was “okay” with her doing that. Cassie insisted he was “very supportive,” and Maddy then agreed to help her, declaring, “Let’s have some fun.”

Nate Jacobs

We next see Nate with his father, Cal (Eric Dane). Through narration, we learned that the last five years have been “humiliating” for Cal, given the events of Season 2. He immediately confronted Nate about Cassie’s online photos, with Nate pretending he was fine with it. Truthfully, he’s preoccupied, dealing with investors and extreme debt (to the tune of almost $600,000) at his struggling business.

He also confronted Cassie about her OnlyFans account and the type of content she was posting, as the neighborhood they lived in was beginning to spread rumors. However, Cassie insisted that he gave he “permission” to do so, stating that if he didn’t have “money problems” with the wedding, she wouldn’t be doing it. Later, the two chat in bed, where Cassie revealed to Nate that Maddy would be helping her. Nate was immediately suspicious, asking what Maddy was really up to, but Cassie believed she truly just wanted to help her.

Jules Vaughn

And finally, Jules appeared in this week’s episode after being largely absent from the premiere. Rue surprised her at her penthouse, where the two chatted about their past relationship, and Jules commented on whether they were “ever good together” as a couple. Jules then revealed that she now has a married boyfriend who allowed her to stay in the expensive apartment while he was away at his family home.

When is the next episode of Euphoria out?

The next episode of Euphoria will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max this Sunday, April 26, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will release weekly through the series finale on Sunday, May 31.

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