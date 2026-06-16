Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson Team Up With Under Armour to Settle Some Wedding Day Debates

If you’ve had the pleasure of planning a wedding, you know it’s not always the easiest task. While you and your partner may agree on most things, that doesn’t mean every decision—of which there are approximately 12 million—will be a piece of fondant-covered cake.

Two stars who definitely know this to be true are Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson, and this week, the couple showed fans they’re getting creative when it comes to settling wedding day debates with a little help from Under Armour.

Cavinder, a former collegiate basketball star-turned-popular content creator, and Ferguson, a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, got engaged in April 2025 and have been planning their upcoming nuptials ever since. Over the last few months, Cavinder has been documenting the biggest planning milestones on her various social media platforms. And on Monday, June 15, the competitive lovebirds revealed that, when they don’t agree on a particular wedding day decision, they’ll take things to the gym to settle the score.

In their new ad—shared by Under Armour and humorously titled “Til Sweat Do Us Part”—the pair compete to decide on everything from what they’ll wear on the big day (Ferguson wants a red velvet tux, but Cavinder’s got other plans) to whether they should have a live band or book a DJ. All the while, the athletes challenge each other to different workouts with the winner making the final call. They even went head-to-head to see if they’d have a “ranch [dressing] fountain at the reception.”

“The episode serves as the launch of Problems Love Company, a new Under Armour video series that explores the dynamic when athletes train side-by-side and the impact on performance,” the brand said in a statement shared with SI Lifestyle. “A play on the phrase ‘misery loves company,’ this series pairs athletes together and lets the workout decide the story. No matter the relationship between the different duos, once the reps start, nobody wants to be the one who quits first.”

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And if you’re looking to twin with Cavinder and Ferguson for your next workout, Under Armour has you covered! All of the pieces featured in the clip are (or will be) available to shop this summer.

In the ad, Cavinder wore pieces from the brand’s Women’s UA Meridian line, which they also stated has several more “styles and colorways dropping later this summer,” including those seen on the content creator. And, when it came to the perfect footwear for her high-impact session, Cavinder opted for the UA Solas ($130). Meanwhile, Ferguson’s look came entirely from the Men’s Vanish Collection, and he opted to wear the UA Reign XT ($130) trainers for his face-off against his bride-to-be.

So, if you and your sweetheart have a score to settle at the gym anytime soon (or if you just want to rock a sleek and chic look for your next workout), be sure to check out all of these pieces and more on Under Armour’s official website!

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