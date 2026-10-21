Hilary Duff Just Announced New ‘Holiday Things’ EP and Fans Are Freaking Out

‘Tis the season for new Hilary Duff music! The artist just announced that she will drop an EP, Holiday Things, this Friday, Oct. 23. And while some of us are just starting to get around to planning our Halloween costumes, suddenly we’re feeling extra holly jolly.

In an Instagram post shared to her account today, Wednesday, Oct. 21, Duff wrote, “I guess Christmas came early … Holiday Things is yours this Friday 10.23 ✨💝🥂.” In addition to the announcement in her caption, the 39-year-old singer-songwriter posted a photograph of herself in a furry dress captured against a black backdrop filled with pink-and-silver balloons.

Fans react to Duff’s Holiday Things announcement

While the Younger star made her announcement about an hour ago as of press time, fans have already jumped into the comments section to express their excitement over the forthcoming EP.

“A true Christmas miracle! Thanks Queen 👑🎄,” one of Duff’s 28.2 million followers wrote.

“I've never loved Christmas so early💝,” someone else stated.

“AHH!!! I'm so incredibly excited!!! [Seriously] you've been the gift that keeps on giving!! Thank you!! 💖✨️🦋,” another fan cheered.

“feeling merry & bright ✨,” the official Barbie account added.

In addition to the EP announcement, Duff’s online store already has Holiday Things merch available for purchase, including exclusive vinyl, a CD, clothing, wrapping paper and home goods. Fans can pre-order and pre-save Holiday Things here.

What is the Holiday Things tracklist?

Duff’s new holiday-themed EP will feature the following five songs:

All You Want for Christmas Is Me Last Christmas (Mine) I Want (a few small things) Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas I Guess it’s Christmas

Prior to today’s announcement, Duff teased the project with a little foreshadowing in an Instagram post on Thursday, Oct. 15. In it, she posted the cover art to her 2002 holiday album, Santa Clause Lane, along with some family Christmas photos and stills from previous holiday-themed roles.

“I remember last Christmas Eve,” she wrote at the time. “Today Santa Claus Lane turns 24 and it has me reminiscing on all the fun we’ve had around the holidays together over the years … ✨♥️ let’s do it again this year? 🥂.”

“oh we're seated (with a peppermint mocha) 🤭,” the official Starbucks account commented.

“Santa Clause Lane or Something 🎄🎅,” someone else quipped while referencing the title of Duff’s 2026 studio album, luck ... or something.

“Oh we are getting a Christmas album (MINE)?! Let’s goooo!! 🔥🙌🎄,” another fan predicted.

While we’re still fully in Halloween mode over here, we will make an exception for Duff’s Holiday Things drop this Friday.

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