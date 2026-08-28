Ilona Maher Learns Pro Wrestling Moves With WWE Superstar on New Episode of ‘Power Hour’

Ilona Maher is only two episodes into her new Power Hour series, and we’re already obsessed with it.

Premiering on Thursday, Aug. 20, the rugby sevens superstar’s latest endeavor will see her hit the gym with a different celebrity guest each week, tackling their workouts while talking about their lives and careers. Per Maher’s introduction in each episode, the show ultimately seeks to champion three things: ”strength, pushing boundaries and looking good while doing it.”

For the first episode, Maher chatted with fan-favorite podcast host Kylie Kelce, and this week, she stepped into the squared circle for a round of pro wrestling with WWE superstar Charlotte Flair.

Maher tries her hand at pro wrestling

A 14-time world champion and the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, the superstar proved to be the perfect person to teach Maher some in-ring moves. To start, Flair walked the Olympian through a proper clothesline, which Maher humorously pointed out is actually an illegal move in her own sport of rugby. From there, they tried a headlock, a pinfall and Flair’s signature Figure 8 submission move, with the superstar leading Maher through each movement.

Outside of the ring, they also went through Flair’s typical workout routine, which comprised some impressive weightlifting. During the exercises, Maher asked the superstar about her career so far, reflecting on her evolution from WWE’s developmental NXT brand to SmackDown, as well as her character-building skills and recent time away from the ring due to a leg injury.

“Everything that I do right now—like every second, every minute, every hour, every day—is I just want to be the greatest of all time,” Flair candidly told the host. “Like, it literally doesn’t matter, male or female.” To watch the full Power Hour episode featuring Flair on YouTube, click here!

Fans are loving Maher’s new series

Overall, fans of both Flair and Maher were pumped to see the unexpected crossover, with many taking to the comments on the official Power House Instagram account to share their love for both superstars—and to also point out how well Maher would likely do if she decided to pursue a career in pro wrestling one day.

“I just watched the whole episode, and I was dying laughing at Ilona being shocked by every single move Charlotte made 😭,” one viewer noted. “Oh my God, I laughed so hard.”

“This episode was HILARIOUS. Specifically you trying to chop her chest. 😂👋,” another fan quipped.

Flair herself also chimed in online, assuring fans, “@ilonamaher is welcome anytime at SmackDown 🫶🏻✨ 💪 @wwe Woooo! 💜.”

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