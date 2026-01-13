Jena Sims Shares ‘Non-Aesthetic’ Healthy Meal Regimen for Her ‘New Year Lock In’
Jena Sims is putting her Instagram fans on to a few easy-to-make recipes that they can get behind in 2026. Her meals are healthy and give the body the fuel it needs to take on the day.
According to the model’s recent photo drop, she likes to kick off the day with a bowl of oatmeal, which she garnishes with chia seeds and honey to make each bite delicious. A few hard-boiled egg whites on the side and a drink of black coffee are excellent additions to make the meal that much more complete.
Throughout the day, Sims likes to stay hydrated with electrolytes, which is important to give the body energy. Afterwards, she enjoys a nice protein-heavy lunch consisting of sea bass, steak, veggies and couscous. She also proved that a little sweet treat doesn’t hurt anybody, as she topped off her nosh with a tasty indulgence.
The protein-focused theme continues into dinner time with grilled chicken and a side of salad. For this meal, she added mixed veggies and sweet potatoes. It’s the perfect conclusion to a healthy and well-balanced meal.
The comment section of Sims’s latest post was well aware that they were in the presence of someone who knew their way around a finger-licking yet nutritious plate.
“Glad you have added this to your posting! ‘I'll have what she's having!’ 💯,” one comment expressed.
“Love this! I’d love to see more meal ideas!” Another added.
“Definitely thought I was the only one who ate just the egg whites of a hard-boiled egg. #TeamNoYolks,” another fan agreed.
It’s safe to say Sims is “locked in” for the new year, especially with her healthy meals behind her. Another glimpse at the model’s 2026 so far can be found in her latest TikTok videos—one which speaks to the unbeatable energy she and her family are bringing in the months ahead.
In a recent video, Sims anticipated the return of her husband, Brooks Koepka, to the PGA Tour. Koepka officially got his PGA Tour membership reinstated under the Returning Member Program after being ineligible for some time. Of the news, Sims wrote on TikTok, “They don’t know it yet, but we are about to find out his first start back on the PGA Tour.”
“I want to thank my family and my team for their continued support throughout every step of my professional career," Koepka stated on his own social media. “When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the @PGATOUR, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR.“
He went on, adding, “Being closer to home and spending more time with my family makes this opportunity especially meaningful to me.”
All in all, Sims’s new year is certainly starting on an exciting note.