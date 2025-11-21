Jordan Chiles Clarifies ‘DWTS’ Comment About Never Receiving ‘Perfect Score’ in Gymnastics
On Tuesday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, Jordan Chiles and her partner Ezra Sosa notched their first perfect score of the season following the second performance in the competition’s “Prince Night".
After first hitting the stage with a Jive set to the artist’s “Raspberry Beret”—which earned the duo a 27/30 score—they returned in full force later in the night with an Argentine Tango to “U Got the Look.” The performance undoubtedly impressed, and earned the pair a 30/30 from the panel of judges: Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. At the end of the live show, Chiles and Sosa survived elimination and secured their spot in the DWTS finale, which will air on ABC & Disney+ on Nov. 25.
“That’s my first perfect score in anything,” Chiles told PEOPLE on the Argentine Tango that rounded out the night. “And I’m so happy it was on Dancing With the Stars. Now I actually feel more confident in myself of getting a perfect score in my sport, which is pretty crazy to say.”
However, the comment seemed to spark some confusion from fans, as roughly 24 hours later, the Olympic and NCAA gymnast took to X (formerly Twitter) to elaborate on the sentiment.
“For everyone wondering what I meant about a perfect score I meant a perfect 40 in gymnastics terms! Yes I’ve gotten a perfect score on an event, but not on every event all at the same time,” the 24-year old penned. “If you think about it each judge gives a 10 for perfection which is the same as a 10 on an event so if there are 3-4 judges and they all give 10 then it’s a perfect score, same as if I get 10s on each event at the same time it’s a perfect score lol [...]”
The finalist concluded the post by apologizing “for the confusion,” and gushed over the opportunity to return to the ballroom to compete for the competition’s Mirror Ball Trophy. “Pure joy and happiness,” she added with a duo of emojis.
Chiles and Sosa will look to build on their momentum for DWTS’s three-hour finale with a trio of performances. Revealed yesterday by the show, the pair will perform a Paso Doble to Rihanna’s “Breakin’ Dishes” and a freestyle to “Bow Down (Homecoming Live)” by Beyoncé and “Motivation” by Normani. They will also participate in an Instant Dance between both routines.